Cameron Smith clinches Australian PGA Championship by two shots

Cameron Smith survived an early scare to card a final-round 70 and take the Australian PGA Championship.

The Australian had a three-shot lead going into Sunday but dropped shots on the first and fourth to open the door to Marc Leishman who was three-under on the day after five.

But Smith's 37 going out was followed up by a flawless back nine as he took the title by two strokes to become the first player to win back-to-back Australian PGA Championship titles since Robert Allenby in 2000 and 2001.

Leishman carded a 69 for the second day in a row as he finished on 14 under for the tournament.

One of the biggest risers on the final day on the Gold Coast was England's Ross McGowan who had four birdies back to back as he carded a 63 to go from tied 32nd into a share of third place alongside Matthew Millar.

Irish interest was ended before the weekend as MIchael Hoey, Cormac Sharvin and Robin Dawson all failed to make the cut.

Press Association