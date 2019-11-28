Caldwell and Sharvin set for scorching start to new season

Qualifying School graduate Caldwell (35) plays in the $1.5million Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for the first time since 2010.

He's keeping his fingers crossed that an early tee time might prove key as 40-degree celsius temperatures have prompted the tour to allow players to wear shorts.

"It's scorching here, so to be first out before it gets really hot is great," said the county Down man, who was scheduled to tee-off in the first group at 6:20am.

"There have been a few changes to the course since I last played here but I'm feeling good and really excited to get going.

"It would help to be hitting it a little longer, but you also need to be in fairways to score here because it's hard to get control from rough. That should help me as greens are firm."

Sharvin (27) is excited about moving up to the next level but he has no plans to change the formula that earned him promotion from the Challenge Tour two weeks ago.

"It's basically about me dictating how I play, not the tour I play on dictating how I play," he said before making the trip to what is a spectacular venue teeming with wildlife on the banks of the Crocodile River.

While world No.47 Eddie Pepperell is the highest ranked player in the field, four-time Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Charl Schwartzel returns to action for the first time since April to test his recovery from a wrist injury.

Irish Independent