Cabrera faces extradition as DeChambeau dodges Trump

Bryson DeChambeau insists he'll pull himself "out of the rabbit hole" if he feels he's endangering his health with his big-hitting antics.

But when it comes to his friendship with US President Donald Trump and his family, the US Open champion ran a mile from making any brand-threatening remarks in the press briefing for next month's Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

"I know there's a lot of stuff going on today and I won't really talk too much about relationships or anything like that," said DeChambeau, who played the Sentry Tournament of Champions without the Trump Golf logo.

The 'Mad Scientist' (27) celebrated his US Open win with Trump's son Eric and others at Trump Bedminster, the New Jersey venue stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship by the PGA of America this week.

Asked if the PGA of America's move was unfair, DeChambeau said: "It's unfortunate and it is what it is and I understand it. At the end of the day, whatever their moves are, they are. I really don't have a comment. I'm still going to go play a golf course and try to do my best no matter where it is."

The world No 6, who believes he can overtake Dustin Johnson as world No 1, revealed that while "stress" may have caused his failure at the 2020 Masters, where he complained of dizziness, he was now focused on "gut health".

Frontal "The frontal lobe of my brain was working really, really hard and that's kind of what gave me some weird symptoms, like crazy overworking," he said of his problems at the Augusta, where he finished tied 34th.

Meanwhile, former Masters and US Open champion Angel Cabrera (51) was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges levelled against him in Argentina, police and diplomats said.

A federal police statement about the arrest on suspicion of crimes committed in Argentina between 2016 and 2020 did not name Cabrera (above), but Argentinean diplomats confirmed it was the golfer.

Consul Claudio Gutiérrez said Cabrera, who was on the Interpol red list, was taken to prison in a Rio suburb pending extradition proceedings.

According to the Argentine daily Clarín, Cabrera is accused of alleged gender violence against two of his ex-partners, Cecilia Torres Mana and Silvia Rivadero, the mother of his two oldest children.

