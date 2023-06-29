Byrne driven in her quest for Tour dream

Douglas Golf Club’s two-time AIG Irish Women’s Close champion Sara Byrne will get to dip her toes into the world of professional golf over the next two weeks

Sara Byrne captured her second AIG Irish Women’s Close title on Sunday, but today she dips her toes into the professional golf to see what may be in store for her.

The Douglas and University of Miami star (22) beat Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter one-up at Connemara Golf Links to capture the Close title for the second time in five years.

It was a big moment for the Irish international, but as she prepares for her final year of college golf in the US, she hopes to find out first-hand what professional golf might be like when she plays the first of back-to-back events on the Ladies European Tour Access Series circuit in Sweden.

She will tee it up in the Vasteras Open at Fullerö Golfklubb today before being joined in the Capio Ogon Trophy at Uppsala next week by Elm Park’s Anna Foster.

By winning the Close title against one of her closest friends, Byrne has also secured an invitation into the LET’s €400,000 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle from August 31 to September 3, and she hopes to gain vital experience this week.

“I know it’s not the full tour, but it will be a really good start, and that will help us qualify for events if I turn pro next year without actually having to go to Q school,” she said. “So it’s just finding out the logistics that go into everything. I just want to get the experience of professional events now. That’s what I’m after.”

Byrne had an excellent sophomore year in Miami and insists her game has improved “an insane amount” since she first won the Irish Close title in 2018 and headed for Florida.

She’s been inspired by the likes of Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey and by Lauren Walsh, who will make her professional debut in the LPGA’s Dana Open in Ohio in little more than a fortnight.

“That is the goal at the minute, certainly plan A,” she said of her professional ambitions. “I’m just focusing right now on the last year of college because I have a few goals that I want to achieve.

“But watching the other girls do well on tour, it’s a major inspiration, especially watching Leona and Stephanie in the final group of a Major. These are just two girls from Ireland, you know. Then obviously, Olivia going up through the ranks as well. And now Lauren. I grew up playing golf with her my whole life, and now she’s off on the pro circuit.

“So it’s definitely becoming a lot more realistic now, I think, and I have that realisation that it’s not that far away once I graduate college.”

Teeing up at Dromoland Castle in August will be a pinch-yourself moment for Byrne, who has seen her game improve in leaps and bounds in the US over the past three years.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have gotten that invite to the KPMG event,” she said as she waited at Stansted Airport for her connecting flight to Sweden. “I got the invite to play in that last year, but it was just that little bit later in the season, and I wasn’t allowed to stay back because we were already into our college season at that point.

“So this year, I wanted to make it my priority to try and get that invite, and winning the Close got me in. I was absolutely delighted to get that under my belt.”

Sara has a busy summer of amateur golf ahead as well as those professional starts, but she can’t wait to get back to Miami after blossoming there as a player over the past year.

“My golf has improved an insane amount since going to Miami,” she said, crediting the arrival of two new coaches this year for her transformation. “I always had the potential, but I just wasn’t quite working on the right things for a long time.

“They absolutely changed my game immensely in all aspects. We worked a lot technically. And then we worked a lot on the mental approach and the mental side of the game so much. I was lacking a lot before, but I can say I’m probably a very strong player now mentally, which I could have never said before. And that was definitely a key aspect in what happened last week.”

While Muskerry’s Fred Twomey continues to coach her, working with new college coach Janice Olivencia and former assistant coach Marcelo Huarte, now head coach at South Alabama, changed Byrne entirely.

“They were on me every single day, making sure everything was okay,” she said. “I told coach Olivencia when she first came in that I wanted her to push me hard and have the hard conversations with me that maybe other people wouldn’t have.

“I told her I wanted her to be hard on me to make sure that I can improve in the places I need to, and that’s exactly what she did. And I’m extremely thankful for this.”

Douglas and Ireland will always be home, but while she does not know if she will start her pro career in Europe or the US, Byrne knows America will always hold a special place in her heart.

“America has been one of the best experiences of my life by far, not only in the golf side but my personal life as well,” said Byrne, who hopes she won’t have to fall back on her degree in accounting and finance.

“I need a good degree to fall back on a little bit, but it makes me work a little bit harder on the golf to make sure that I don’t have to use that degree, hopefully.”

As for this week’s plunge into the touring world, she said: “It’s hard to put pressure on myself. I don’t know what to expect at all.

“I know where my game is at, but I don’t know where the pros are at or how the golf courses play. It’s my first ever professional event, but I’m going in knowing that I can perform because I have momentum coming into this week. I can’t wait.”