Buchanan and Dobbin win Ulster Scratch Foursomes

Royal Portrush’s Adam Buchanan and Malone’s Fionn Dobbin won the Ulster Scratch Foursomes by the slimmest of margins at Malone on Sunday.

They opened with a two-over-par 72 to share third place, three strokes behind Galgorm Castle duo Jamie Sutherland and Michael Reid, who made three birdies in a one-under 69.

Sutherland and Reid led by two strokes from Belvoir Park’s Darcy Hogg and Malahide’s Gavin O’Neill, who used their boys’ international experience to make three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in an excellent 71.

Buchanan and Dobbin were tied for third at halfway, with Belvoir Park’s Charlie Cooley and Scott Jones, Holywood’s Rory Williamson and Scott Montgomery and Greenore pair Cian Dullaghan and Michael Green.

But they moved up to take the trophy with a second successive 72. Despite dropping three shots on the front nine, they came home in one under par to win by one stroke on four-over 144 from Dullaghan and Green.

Lisburn’s Chris Moulds and James Mulholland shot 71 to tie for third with Belvoir Park’s Charlie Cooley and Scott Jones, who shot 74.