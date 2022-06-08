Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the two latest big names to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

The Telegraph is reporting that the two heavyweights in world gold have signed up for the controversial tour which has an eye-popping pot of €235m in prize money.

Dustin Johnson stunned the golfing world when he quit the PGA Tour to join the LIV Series this week and this latest news will only enhance frustration with golf chiefs.

Speaking earlier this week, Johnson dais he hopes to play in the Ryder Cup again, despite making himself ineligible by resigning his membership of the PGA Tour to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Johnson won all five of his matches in the United States’ record 19-9 win over Europe last year but is set to sit out the biennial contest going forward.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said last year: “If someone wants to play on a Ryder Cup for the US, they’re going to need to be a member of the PGA of America and they get that membership through being a member of the (PGA) Tour.”

Johnson said: “I resigned my membership from the tour and I’m going to play here. For now, that’s the plan.

“What the consequences are going to be, I can’t comment on how the tour’s going to handle it. I can’t answer for the majors, but hopefully they’re going to allow us to play.

“Obviously I’m exempt for the majors, so I plan on playing there unless I hear otherwise.

“All things are subject to change. The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve played and represented my country and hopefully I will get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

The USGA later released a statement saying it would not be “appropriate or fair” to pull qualified players from the field for next week’s US Open for competing at Centurion.

It added: “Our decision regarding our field for the 2022 US Open should not be construed as the USGA supporting an alternative organizing entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments.

“Rather, it is simply a response to whether or not the USGA views playing in an alternative event, without the consent of their home tour, an offense that should disqualify them for the US Open.”