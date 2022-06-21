Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest big-name player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Series, according to reports.

An announcement is expected imminently ahead of the first LIV Series event on US soil next week.

Koepka is expected to bank over €100million to sign up with the controversial rebel tour, following in the footsteps of fellow big-hitters Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Britain’s Graeme McDowell – currently ranked 372 in the world – also defected to the LIV Series.

Four-time Major winner Koepka was asked about a potential move to LIV ahead of last week’s US Open, where he finished on +12.

"I’m here at the US Open,” said Koepka who was clearly unhappy with the line of questioning by reporters. "I’m ready to play US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It’s one of my favourite events.

"I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it. Y'all are throwing a black cloud over the US Open, and I think that sucks."