Brooks Koepka shows major form just two weeks out from PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka in action during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore — © Getty Images

Brooks Koepka appears to be building up a head of steam for another Major challenge after carding a six-under 65 to lurk just a shot behind Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch in the LIV Golf Singapore event at Sentosa.

The four-time Major winner, who tied for second behind Jon Rahm in last month's Masters, sits alone in third place on 12-under just two weeks before he tries to win a third US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Garcia shot a seven-under 64, and last week's winner, Gooch, a six-under 65 to lead on 13-under-par.

Koepka missed two cuts and had two 55th-place finishes in the Majors last year as he recovered from injury and said his decision to go to LIV Golf would have been more difficult had he been healthy.

"Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest," Koepka said at the Masters. "I think it would have been. But I'm happy with the decision I made."

Asked again this week about his jump to LIV Golf, Koepka said: "I think it would have made my decision - you can't play what-ifs; that's the whole thing. I was hurt, so this is the situation I've been in.

"I don't know; could it have been different? Yeah, that's pretty much what I said. But like I said at Augusta, I'm pretty happy with my decision."

On the DP World Tour, three groups failed to finish after morning fog, and rain caused a two-hour and 15-minute delay to the 2023 Korea Championship Presented by Genesis.

But Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was all smiles after he overcame tricky conditions to grab a share of the lead before play was suspended due to fading light.

The third round was beset by strong winds, with no one able to keep their cards clean as Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea really showed its teeth.

But that did not faze the Scot, who pulled off a series of tremendous wedge shots to help him sign for a 69 just before the daylight ran out.

MacIntyre heads into day four on eight under par, tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal, who has two holes to complete when play resumes at 08.00 local time on Sunday morning.

Halfway co-leader and home favourite Park Sanghyun was in a tie for third, one shot behind the leaders, after making three birdies and four bogeys in his first 14 holes. Scotland's Scott Jamieson was also on seven under, having made two birdies and one bogey in his third-round 71.

Adrian Meronk, Richard Mansell and Marcus Helligkilde were safely in the clubhouse on six under.

Conor Purcell carded a third-round 69 in the Abu Dhabi Challenge to keep hopes of a third top 10 of the season alive.

The Portmarnock star (25) might be nine strokes behind England's Tom Lewis, who is two clear of compatriot Joshua Grenville-Wood on 17-under after a third-round 68. But Purcell is well placed in a tie for 14th on eight-under after following an opening bogey with four birdies at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Niall Kearney and Ruaidhri McGee are tied 58th on one-under, and Jonny Caldwell a shot further back in 66th after all three shot level par 72s.

On the LPGA Tour, India's Aditi Ashok took a one-stroke lead over Cheyenne Knight, Hannah Green and Pernilla Lindberg into tonight's third round of the JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles.

She shot 70 to lead a shot on six-under, but Stephanie Meadow shot 77 to miss the cut by four shots on five-over, with Leona Maguire three shots further back on eight-over after a 76.