Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau avoid each other in this week's US Open

Left to right, rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are on opposite sides of the 2021 US Open draw

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be on opposite sides of the draw at this week's US Open as their simmering rivalry continues.

A number of spectators were escorted from Muirfield Village during the recent Memorial Tournament for shouting "Brooksy" at current US Open champion DeChambeau.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who was not competing, reacted to the news by posting a video on social media offering to reimburse any spectator whose day was "cut short" with a free case of beer.

The latest episode in the ongoing saga came a fortnight after leaked footage showed Koepka being unable to contain his dislike of DeChambeau after being distracted by his Ryder Cup team-mate during an unaired interview at the US PGA Championship.

Offaly native and reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry will tee off alongside Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Italy's Francesco Molinari at 3.29pm (Irish time) on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy, in pursuit of his fifth major, will start in the later grouping at 9.36pm Irish time with the US's Dustin Johnson, and England's Justin Rose.

Former player Brad Faxon told Sirius XM radio that DeChambeau and his agent had been asked if he would be happy to play with Koepka at Torrey Pines, but had declined.

Instead, DeChambeau will play alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci in the first two rounds, starting at 9.14pm Irish time on Thursday.

Koepka gets his bid for a third US Open title under way at 3.29pm (Irish time) alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

US OPEN TEE TIMES (All times Irish)

Thursday June 17 Hole #1 / Friday June 18, Hole #10

2:45pm / 8:30pm – Sahith Theegala, Chino Hills, Calif.; Edoardo Molinari, Italy; Greyson Sigg, Augusta, Ga.

2:56pm / 8:41pm – Chris Baker, Brownstown, Ind.; J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, Calif.; Fabian Gomez, Argentina

3:07pm / 8:52pm – Patrick Rodgers, Jupiter, Fla.; Robby Shelton, Birmingham, Ala.; (a) Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas

3:18pm / 9:03pm – Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.

3:29pm / 9:14pm – Francesco Molinari, Italy; Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Shane Lowry, Ireland

3:40pm / 9:25pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Viktor Hovland, Norway

3:51pm / 9:36 pm – Martin Kaymer, Germany; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

4:02pm / 9:47pm – Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

4:13pm / 9:58pm – Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

4:24pm / 10:09pm – Jimmy Walker, San Antonio, Texas; Ian Poulter, England; Ryan Palmer, Colleyville, Texas

4:35pm / 10:20pm – J.T. Poston, Sea Island, Ga.; Adam Hadwin, Canada; (a) Joe Long, England

4:46pm / 10:31pm – Luis Fernando Barco, Peru; Dylan Meyer, Evansville, Ind.; (a) Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C.

4:57pm / 10:42pm – Mario Carmona, Mexico; Wilson Furr, Jackson, Miss.; Davis Shore, Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday (June 17), Hole #10 / Friday (June 18), Hole #1

2:45pm / 8:30pm – Andy Pope, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Brad Kennedy, Australia; Thomas Aiken, South Africa

2:56pm / 8:41pm – Yosuke Asaji, Japan; Marcus Armitage, England; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

3:07pm/ 8:52pm – Cameron Young, Jupiter, Fla.; Wilco Nienaber, South Africa; Guido Migliozzi, Italy

3:18pm / 9:03pm – Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Matthew Wolff, Agoura Hills, Calif.

3:29pm / 9:14pm – Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

3:40pm / 9:25pm – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.

3:51pm / 9:36pm – Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

4:02pm / 9:47pm – Jason Kokrak, Hudson, Ohio; Cameron Champ, Sacramento, Calif.; Corey Conners, Canada

4:13pm / 9:58pm – Paul Barjon, France; Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, Fla.; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan

4:24pm. / 10:09pm – Dylan Frittelli, South Africa; Martin Laird, Scotland; K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea

4:35pm / 10:20pm – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Sung Kang, Republic of Korea

4:46pm / 10:31pm – Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C.; (a) Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico

4:57pm / 10:42pm – James Hervol, Hopkinton, Mass.; Hayden Springer, Trophy Club, Texas; Roy Cootes, Rolling Hills, Calif.

Thursday (June 17), Hole #1 / Friday (June 18), Hole #10

8:30pm / 2:45pm – Zach Zaback, Farmington, Conn.; Steve Allan, Australia; Eric Cole, Delray Beach, Fla.

8:41pm / 2:56pm – Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.; Jordan Smith, England

8:52pm / 3:07pm – Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Richard Bland, England; Troy Merritt, Meridian, Idaho

9:03pm / 3:18pm – Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Victor Perez, France; Matt Wallace, England

9:14pm / 3:29pm – Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla.; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.

9:25pm / 3:40pm – Adam Scott, Australia; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.

9:36pm / 3:51pm – Dustin Johnson, North Palm Beach, Fla.; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Rose, England

9:47pm / 4:02pm – Matt Jones, Australia; Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, Calif.; Cameron Smith, Australia

9:58pm / 4:13pm – Carlos Ortiz, Mexico; Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.

10:09pm / 4:24pm – Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; Thomas Detry, Belgium

10:20pm / 4:35pm – (a) Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev.; Peter Malnati, Knoxville, Tenn.; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.

10:31pm / 4:46pm – John Huh, Dallas, Texas; Johannes Veerman, Houston, Texas; Zack Sucher, Birmingham, Ala.

10:42pm / 4:57pm – Rick Lamb, Nashville, Tenn.; Michael Johnson, Birmingham, Ala.; Carson Schaake, Omaha, Neb.

Thursday (June 17), Hole #10 / Friday (June 18), Hole #1

8:30pm / 2:45pm – David Coupland, England; Taylor Pendrith, Canada; Wade Ormsby, Australia

8:41pm / 2:56pm – Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; Bo Hoag, Columbus, Ohio; (a) Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.

8:52pm / 3:07pm – Erik van Rooyen, South Africa; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

9:03pm / 3:18pm – Garrick Higgo, South Africa; (a) Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas; Joaquin Niemann, Chile

9:14pm / 3:29pm – Lee Westwood, England; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.; Paul Casey, England

9:25pm / 3:40pm – Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas

9:36pm / 3:51pm – Marc Leishman, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain; Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas

9:47pm / 4:02pm – Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea

9:58pm / 4:13pm – Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, Ill.; Branden Grace, South Africa; Charley Hoffman, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

10:09pm / 4:24pm – Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan; Brendon Todd, Athens, Ga.

10:20pm / 4:35pm – Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; (a) Matthias Schmid, Germany; Matthew Southgate, England

10:31pm / 4:46pm – (a) Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga.; Dylan Wu, Medford, Ore.; Justin Suh, Las Vegas, Nev.

10:42pm / 4:57pm – Luis Gagne, Costa Rica; Kyle Westmoreland, Daniel Island, S.C.; Christopher Crawford, Bensalem, Pa.

(a): amateur