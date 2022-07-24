Brooke Henderson bags first major in six years after holding off Charley Hull challenge at Evian Championship

Brooke M. Henderson of Canada lifts the trophy after winning the The Amundi Evian Championship. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

England's Charley Hull came up two shots short in her bid for a first major as Canadian Brooke Henderson returned to the winners' circle in golf's premier events after a gap of six years at the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

Henderson, whose major breakthrough came at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, holed a 10-foot birdie putt for a 17-under total on the last - where just moments earlier Sophia Schubert had missed from a similar distance to get to the same mark.

It gave the 24-year-old, who had begun the day with a two-stroke advantage, victory by one from the American rookie after a mixed round saw her eventually sign for a level-par 71 having been two over for her front nine.

Kettering's Hull had started six shots adrift but a second successive 67 kept her in contention until the later stages and was good enough for a share of third place.

"It was definitely an interesting day. Not the day I wanted but I stayed patient," the 24-year-old Henderson said in her post-round interview.

"The saying is majors are won on the back nine on Sunday so I kept that in mind.

"I'm super-excited to have my second major win."

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire finished in ties for 40th and 65th respectively after signing off with a 68 and a 71.