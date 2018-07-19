Sport Golf

British Open LIVE: Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne among the early starters at Carnoustie

Sandy Lyle of Scotland hits the opening shot during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie
The British Open gets underway at Carnoustie with Paul Dunne (7.30am) and Shane Lowry (7.41am) among the early starters. Darren Clarke is out at 9.36am, Rory McIlroy tees up at 12.53pm and Padraig Harrington is 2.48pm.

 

