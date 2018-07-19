British Open LIVE: Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne among the early starters at Carnoustie
The British Open gets underway at Carnoustie with Paul Dunne (7.30am) and Shane Lowry (7.41am) among the early starters. Darren Clarke is out at 9.36am, Rory McIlroy tees up at 12.53pm and Padraig Harrington is 2.48pm.
Online Editors
