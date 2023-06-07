Brian Keogh: Rory McIlroy left looking like a loser as compromise merger keeps gravy train on track

It will be interesting to see how Rory McIlroy reacts to news of the merger. Photo: Seth Wenig

Brian Keogh

Pádraig Harrington dismissed the moral question as “low-hanging fruit” 12 months ago when LIV Golf defectors were accused of being complicit in blatant sport-washing for a despotic Saudi regime.