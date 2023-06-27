Brian Keogh: Major success looks only a matter of time for indomitable Leona Maguire

Few people know Leona Maguire as well as Stephanie Meadow so when the Antrim star says she expects the new world No 10 to bounce right back from her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship disappointment at next week’s US Women’s Open, we can only believe her.

The Co Cavan star, who led the season’s second Major by a shot through 54 holes, closed with three-over 74 to finish tied 11th at Baltusrol on Sunday, four strokes behind China’s Ruoning Yin.

If one were to pay attention to social media, one would be tempted to think the Ballyconnell star had a problem.

The truth is that she’s merely following the same path trodden by every other Irish male Major winner with the possible exceptions of Graeme McDowell and Fred Daly.

​McDowell got his first chance in the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach and grabbed it with both hands while Daly won The Open in just his second appearance.

Rory McIlroy lost the 2011 Masters with a closing 80 before bouncing back to win the US Open by eight strokes a few weeks later, while Darren Clarke, Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry all went through their particular baptisms of fire.

Harrington has been in the top 10 heading into the final round of a Major 15 times in his career. But he has never headed out with the lead and was ranked inside the top five just twice after 54 holes – at the US Opens in 2000 and 2005 – before finally getting over the line in The Open at Carnoustie in 2007.

Darren Clarke was five times in the top five through 54 holes before he got his win at Sandwich in 2011 while Lowry blew a four-shot lead through 54 holes at Oakmont in 2016.

“I know I’ll be back there,” Lowry said later that summer. “I know I’ll give myself a chance again. It’s just up to me to kind of learn from the mistakes of that Sunday afternoon and bring that into the next one.”

Maguire will learn from Sunday too.

Leona Maguire endured a frustrating final round

As the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour and the first to break into the world’s top 10 yesterday, she does not need anyone to make excuses for her final round performance in New Jersey.

That she never got going was evident to all who watched the storm-delayed final round and the fact that she looked like she ran out of steam can be attributed in part of the mental tiredness that inevitably came with winning her second LPGA Tour title in Michigan the previous Sunday.

She was certainly dealing with a far higher level of expectation that Meadow, who put in a brilliant performance to finish tied third for her best finish on tour since she tied for third on her professional debut in the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst.

Meadow topped the putting statistics at Baltusrol, using the blade just 115 times in all.

Of those who made the cut, Meadow and Xiyu Lin (T3) were the only players in the field to escape Baltusrol without a three-putt and if there was one blot on Maguire’s copybook at the end of four rounds is that she three-putted five times, including twice on Sunday.

Her coach Shane O’Grady had never seen her hit the ball better in the run up to her win in the Meijer LPGA Classic the week before Baltusrol and while many will point to the fact that she’s 126th on the LPGA Tour for driving distance this year, she still hits the ball further than three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, who tied for third on Sunday.

Her dogged determination is arguably her biggest asset and having equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a Major (61 in the 2021 Evian), it looks only a matter of when, not if, she eventually gets that first Major win.