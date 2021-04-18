| 7.1°C Dublin

Born-again clubs facing a new dawn

Surge in new and returning players brings a different type of challenge

Ger Morgan at Howth Golf Club preparing to reopen last May. Photo: Brendan Moran Expand

Alex Saul

In April 2019, two of the most influential figures in the business of sport took to the stage in San Diego at the National Golf Symposium, sharing their insights with 100 of the world’s most influential golf executives. George Bodenheimer, former chairman of ESPN, and Mark King, former CEO of TaylorMade had a captive audience.

Bodenheimer’s counsel on managing change in a sport as beloved to him as the game of golf, came courtesy of legendary rocker, Frank Zappa: “The mind is like a parachute — it does not work if it is not open”. It was a striking message to an industry searching for ways to retain its new younger and more diverse audience.

