Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA.

Bizarre scenes in Saudi Arabia as Sergio Garcia disqualified for damaging greens 'in frustration'

The Spaniard began his third round on one under par after opening the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70.

He added a 71 on day three but was disqualified and will miss out on Sunday's final round.

Garcia was disqualified under rule 1.2a after admitting to damaging greens "in frustration".

He told the European Tour's website: "I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

Press Association