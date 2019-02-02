Sport Golf

Bizarre scenes in Saudi Arabia as Sergio Garcia disqualified for damaging greens 'in frustration'

Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA.

The Spaniard began his third round on one under par after opening the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70.

He added a 71 on day three but was disqualified and will miss out on Sunday's final round.

Garcia was disqualified under rule 1.2a after admitting to damaging greens "in frustration".

He told the European Tour's website: "I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

