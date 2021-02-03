Big hitters like Bryson DeChambeau in line of fire over equipment concerns

Bryson DeChambeau may not be able to use his 48-inch driver at Augusta National. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Golf’s governing bodies yesterday took a giant step towards curbing hitting distances they believe are a threat to the future of the game and there’s bad news already for ‘Mad Scientist’ Bryson DeChambeau.

Announcing “Golf Equipment Research Topics and Proposed Equipment Standards Changes”, the R&A and the USGA want to introduce a local rule limiting club length (other than putters) to 46 inches.

This could come into effect as soon as the Masters, preventing massive-hitting US Open champion DeChambeau from using a 48-inch driver at Augusta National. Manufacturers have until August 2 to comment on other proposals that would introduce “optimised launch conditions” to tighten controls when testing golf balls and a “reduction on testing tolerance” that would more stringently test the spring-like effect of clubs.

Mike Davis, chief executive officer of the USGA, said: “This is the first forward step in a journey and a responsibility the USGA and The R&A share with the worldwide golf community, to ensure that golf continues to thrive for the next hundred years and beyond.”

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said: “The research topics and the proposed changes will be the focus and we look forward to gaining insights from the golf industry and fully understanding their perspectives on these key areas”

