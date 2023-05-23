Big-game hunter Brooks Koepka vaults past Rory McIlroy to become greatest golfer of post-Tiger era

Brooks Koepka's third US PGA triumph was the fifth Major victory of his career

Jonathan Bradley

Given that newly crowned US PGA champion Brooks Koepka couldn’t remember that Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters only months after the tournament, it is safe to assume he is no golf historian.