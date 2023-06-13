Beverly Hills 90210 – Shane Lowry ready for new spin on an old theme with fairways and greens at LA’s US Open

The Los Angeles Country Club might be situated on the most expensive piece of undeveloped real estate in the US after Central Park, but Shane Lowry only had eyes for fairways and greens and not the millionaire properties dotted around the perimeter of this exclusive part of Beverly Hills 90210.

Lionel Ritchie's palatial pad is just over there, and you can hear the peacocks clucking in the Playboy Mansion as you make up your mind whether or not you're going to offer $165million for Aaron Spelling's mega-mansion, Spelling Manor.

"I don't know about that," Lowry chuckled as we resisted the temptation to bring up LIV Golf for now.

It's Monday at a Major, and players have only just arrived to get their bearings. But Lowry, who played the back nine on Monday afternoon with Viktor Hovland, embraced a new kind of US Open examination with all the usual questions still popping up on the paper.

"It's playing tough," he said. "It's just going to be hard. It's a US Open, isn't it? So we know what to expect."

No, it's not Winged Foot or the Country Club at Brookline, or Oakmont, where he had his last top 10 in a US Open, finishing tied second behind Dustin Johnson in 2016.

Rory McIlroy has just walked off the 10th tee with putter and wedges in hand and Brad Faxon and his caddie Harry Diamond in tow as he looks to save energy after the mental challenges of the whole LIV/PIF story.

But Lowry has seen the back nine at least, and it's a fearsome finish, and he is already preparing mentally for what's to come.

"No, it's not Winged Foot or any of those, but it's still going to play similarly," he said. "You need to hit fairways and hit as many greens as you can, not missing the wrong side. The rough is pretty penal around the greens. The place is firm. So yeah, it's just going to play... I think it's going to be incredibly difficult.

"Obviously, we haven't played a major here before, so we don't know. You go to Oak Hill, and you go to Brookline, and you go to those places where they've played before, and you kind of have a feeling.

"You know, what scores are going to be like. But, you don't really know around here."

Pádraig Harrington played a few holes here in the winter and all 18 two years ago and headed out expecting a very different test but also one he relishes.

"What I saw back then is not even close to what we are going to get here now," Harrington said. "I liked it. I could see not everybody liked it, but I liked it. There's quite a lot of variation out there.

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round before the 123rd U. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club

"A lot of big shots you've got to hit. You've got to use your head. A lot of options. That's probably ultimately why I like it because of the options. I think that will be the main thing."

There are options to move tees around, and Lowry could only smile.

"I wish they'd move the tees up a little," he laughed. "I hit a lot of long irons today. The rough is thick. It's patchy in places, and it's Bermuda, so it sinks to the bottom in spots. It's very penal."

Despite all that, the Clara man is looking forward to another Major test after finishing tied 16th in the Masters and tied 12th in the PGA, meaning he's had top-25 finishes in six of the last seven Majors outings.

"I came here in January, and it was 10 degrees and blowing 20 mph, and it was soft. And I was thinking, 'Oh my God, this is so hard'. But it's playable now.

"If you hit good shots, you'll make pars and birdies. And if you don't hit good shots, you're going to make bogey and doubles. And that's how a US Open should play."

The Offaly man has not quite hit top form yet this season, but he's close.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "It's always a tough task. But come Thursday morning, I'll get myself in the right place mentally, and I'll be fine."

It's the kind of test he's good at passing.

"Yes, I am, and I like it," he said. "I kind of feel like the two majors so far this year, I've shown up and I've played pretty good. I feel like, although I didn't have my best stuff the last two weeks, I feel like there's a lot of lot of good stuff in there.

"I've made a lot of birdies, and I am doing a lot of good things. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Séamus Power is also looking for his game to click into top gear but is also optimistic about the test ahead, even though he only saw the front nine on Monday afternoon.

"Oh, it's very cool," the West Waterford man said. "It wasn't what I was expecting in this neck of the woods. It's very cool. Very unusual. Unique visuals and all sorts of stuff, but it's great.

"The defence is going to be around the greens. The complexes... like your whole strategy, could change based on where they move and pin and stuff. It's going to be fun, as Pádraig said, as regards options, there's going to be plenty here. So yeah, it'll be fun."

The Toornaneena man missed the cut in the PGA and tied for 46th after a poor final round at the Masters.

He's yet to work out a strategy for this week but knows it's going to be difficult, even if there are birdie chances to be had.

"It's definitely going to be complex," he said. "It's not particularly windy today, but it's breezy. If it blows this, it could be tricky because, again, you're going to end up in spots where you might not be able to do much, but it was very fun. They can make it as hard as they want.

"There are going to be a lot of unusual shots because there are some unusual green designs. There are even a couple of greens where, like, a bunker goes up the middle, and you have a little wing here and a little wing here. And they're both quite narrow and if they put the pin there, you have to make a decision.

"Are you going to hit it 50 feet behind the pin and try and put down a fast green, or are you going to try to get aggressive, and if you are, the margin is going to be small. So it's going to be interesting. It's so different from what I was expecting."

The winning score is likely to be closer to four or five-under par than 10 under, just as the USGA likes it.

"With those greens, they can protect it with whatever they want," Power said. "They're fast, and you can put the pins in spots where it's just going to be tough to get to. You do have birdie chances, though.

"On the front, there are three or four legitimate birdie chances, which is probably unusual for a US Open. But again, there's going to be danger everywhere."

And expensive houses.