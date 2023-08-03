Best all set for Kinsale’s Pro Shop challenge

Former Irish rugby star Rory Best will partner tour pro John Murphy in next week’s Kinsale’s Pro Shop Challenge and the drive to raise €25,000 for charity.

The event has already raised over €20,000 for ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research but Murphy is hoping more donations will come in as he and Best take on PGA pros Ian Stafford and Ger Broderick in a skins game at Kinsale on Thursday, 10 August at 2pm.

Murphy’s coach Stafford started the event in 2017 to send nephew Darragh Ryan to the Special Olympics as a volunteer. Tragically Darragh (23) lost his battle with an aggressive form of cancer last December.

“Both John and I have been lucky to get to spend some time with Rory Best over the past two years through one of John’s sponsors Arachas Insurance so I called Rory, explained what we wanted to do and we’d love him to come and play and he said yes,” Ian said. “Rory has just raised well over €1m himself for the Cancer Fund for Children through his Miles2Mayo Walk so we know we have the right guy involved.”

To sponsor a hole or donate, call Ian on 086 3451578 or visit isgolfcoaching.com.