Beaverstown’s Ian Halpin looks to take next step after his PGA Assistants’ Championship success

Beaverstown’s Ian Halpin was thrilled to get his first win in the recent Irish qualifier for the Coca-Cola PGA Assistants’ Championship at County Meath, and he’s set his sights on even more success.

A popular assistant teaching professional under Brian Sweeney and a former Irish under-16 international, he shot a one-under 72 to tie for first with Grange Castle’s John Bolger in Trim to earn one of 15 places in the PGA Assistants’ Championship at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey.

A Tipperary native, Ian (23) learned the game under David Ryan at Cahir Park and worked at Nenagh as an assistant before making the big move to Beaverstown last September.

“The head pro Brian Sweeney has really put a lot of work into a brand new pro’s shop here, a brand new log cabin, so it’s probably one of the best shops in Ireland now,” said Ian.

“The club is booming, and I love teaching, but it was nice to get my first win, and I’d like to give it a go as a player as well.”

He grew up playing with former Irish teammates Mark Power and Luke O’Neill, who opted for the US college route.

After giving up the game for two years at 18, he’s back doing what he’s always wanted. “I just chose a different route myself, but I love it,” he said.