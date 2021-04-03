Battling Leona Maguire keeps Major hopes alive

Leona Maguire watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club. Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Leona Maguire kept her Major dreams on life support as she battled to a second round 73 in the ANA Inspiration in California.

Chasing her maiden LPGA win in the opening Major of the season, the gutsy Cavan star (26) was a shot off the lead after opening with a five-under 67.

But despite struggling with her irons in a two-over back nine at Mission Hills, she limited the damage to finish the day just two shots behind clubhouse leader Anna Nordqvist (70) on four under.

The Slieve Russell star started well in sweltering, near windless conditions in Palm Springs, making an eight footer for birdie at her third hole of the day to join overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit at the top on six-under.

But it was a struggle on her homeward nine as she dropped a shot at the first, chipped close to birdie the par-five second, but then three-putted the third from nearly 50 feet to go back to level for the day.

A 15-foot chance slid past the edge at the fourth, but after getting up and down for par at the short fifth, where her tee shot almost rolled back into the penalty area, she conjured a miraculous bogey five at the sixth.

A weak approach into the water left her 100 yards for her fourth and a double-bogey looked certain as she came up short of the green. But she chipped in from 20 yards for her five, then made an eight footer for par at the par-three eighth before closing with a par five.

Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour, Pádraig Harrington failed to make a birdie for the first time this year and followed his opening 70 with a two-over 74 in the Texas Valero Open to slip back into the pack on level par.

The European Ryder Cup captain was nine shots behind American Cameron Tringale, who followed his opening 66 with a 69 to lead by two strokes from England’s Matt Wallace on nine-under par.

Harrington has struggled with his short game in recent weeks but it was his long game that let him down at TPC San Antonio where he hit just 10 greens in regulation.

He made an early bogey six at the second and dropped another shot at the seventh before stringing together nine pars on the back nine.

He missed chances from 11 feet at the 11th and six feet at the 12th before he eventually made a 12 footer for par at the 14th.

California native Tringale (33) started the day two strokes behind Camilo Villegas. But while he bogeyed his first two holes, he made five birdies in a row from the 13th before mixing two birdies with two bogeys on the back nine.

“I was two-over through two, so I was really just trying to get back into the round and get into the red numbers again,” Tringale said. “But then I looked back and I thought, wow, that was five in a row and I didn’t even birdie 18, which is probably the easiest of all of them.”

Online Editors