Baltray memories: “Last of the Summer Wine”

The 2023 East of Ireland Championship will live long in the memory banks for the thrilling finale in brilliant sunshine.

A huge gallery swarmed over the firm turf at Baltray and four men who have walked those fairways more than most saw every shot.

Des Smyth and Roddy Carr, who will co-host the Irish Legends at adjoining Seapoint Golf Links from June 22-25, were there with Laytown and Bettystown’s Declan Branigan and Co Louth’s Barry Reddan.

“It’s like Last of the Summer Wine!” joked Des as they posed on the 12th tee.

The tournament went to a playoff, which was something familiar to both Carr and Branigan, who also needed extra holes to win there.

Roddy (West winner in 1971) beat Ted Higgins in sudden-death in 1970 while Declan added to his win of 1981 in 1995 when he beat Eddie Power in a three-hole aggregate play-off for the sixth of his amateur wins to go with two Irish Close and two West of Ireland titles.

Barry sandwiched the 1984 East between wins in the West (‘78) and South (‘’87) while Des, West of Ireland winner in 1973, won the second of six Irish PGAs at Baltray in 1985.