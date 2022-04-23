‘Axis of Eagle’ as Trump to host Saudi rebel tour finale

Donald Trump’s Doral course in Miami will host the grand $50 million finale of the Saudi rebel series, almost certainly ending any chance of the Open Championship returning to Turnberry while it is owned by the former US president.

It is understood an announcement will be made next week, with LIV Golf – the entity run by Greg Norman that is overseeing the kingdom’s attempt to revolutionise the game – completing the details for its eight-strong $225 million mini-circuit that begins in London in seven weeks.

Trump National Doral has been chosen for the season-ender on October 28-31. Trump’s course in Bedminster will hold the third LIV Invitational at the end of July, but hosting the showpiece will cause most controversy.

Trump was due to welcome his first male major at Bedminster next month, but after the storming of the Capitol 15 months ago, the PGA of America moved the US PGA to Tulsa. With Doral struck off the World Golf Championship rota, Trump was effectively ostracised.

The relationship has already been dubbed ‘The Axis of Eagle’, with reports in the US revealing a $2 billion investment from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for a $2.5b private equity venture.

Monday is the deadline for the dual members of the PGA and DP World Tours to submit release requests for the first LIV 54-hole event at the Centurion Club from June 9. With a $25m prize fund, the St Albans layout will stage what then will be golf’s richest single tournament.

