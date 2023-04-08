At times Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of the Masters seems cursed – but this week will haunt him for a long time

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2023 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks off the 18th hole after completing his second round REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roy Curtis

Long before the end, he resembled a stray ghost ship lurching hopelessly on the ocean tides; broken, adrift and forlorn, lost on the vast Atlantic of his desolation.