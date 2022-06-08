'Any decision you make purely for money usually doesn't end up going right' - Rory McIlroy on LIV defectors

Rory McIlroy has once again confirmed that he has no interest in participating in the LIV Golf Series as more players commit to the breakaway tour.

This week saw Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood grilled by the media as they explained their reasons for joining the Saudi-backed initiative, while Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to participate.

However, McIlroy has been staunch in his commitment to the PGA Tour and speaking ahead of his defence of the Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman said he is happy with his standing in the game, and financially.

"For me right now, I can only speak personally. It is not something I envisage ever doing and I'm happy playing on the PGA Tour. I have a nice schedule, but I can pick for myself. I can spend a lot of time at home with my family if I want to, prioritise the majors and there is nothing about my schedule or my life or my earnings or anything that I would change."

The four-time Major champion added that although LIV are offer huge sums for players to jump ship, being led by finances doesn't always work out for the best.

"I think my stance on it has been pretty clear from the start. It's not something that I want to participate in,"

"I certainly understand the guys that went and understand what their goals and their ambitions are in their life, and I'm certainly not knocking anyone for going.

"It is their life. It is their decision. They can live it the way they want to, but, for me, I want to play on the PGA Tour against the best players in the world.

"I was speaking to a few people yesterday and one of the comments was any decision that you make in your life that is purely for money usually doesn't end up going the right way.

"Obviously, money is a deciding factor in a lot of things in this world but if it is purely for money, it never seems to go the way you want it to, and I've had that before a couple of times before in my life.

"There are other things that are a part of it too, but it is a weird time in professional golf. I said it a couple of weeks ago, we are just going to have to see how this season plays out, and if any other guys do decide to go another direction than the established tours, see what the consequences are.