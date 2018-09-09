Justin Rose will take a lead into the final round of the BMW Championship in Philadelphia, with his Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy just behind him.

Another stunning round from Rory McIlroy as he roars back into contention at the BMW Championship

The Englishman unseated Xander Schauffele after charging through the front nine in 29 before returning to the clubhouse without dropping a shot, putting him one ahead of the American on 17 under overall.

After slipping off the pace in round two, McIlroy pulled back into contention with a sparkling round of 63 to tie with Schauffele in second.

The best round of the day saw Tommy Fleetwood's 62 put him on 15 under overall, tying him in fourth with Rickie Fowler of the US.

An emphatic finish for @McIlroyRory.



He cards a 63 and sits at T3 @BMWChamps.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods showed flashes of inspiration as he carded a 66, but he admitted he needed to show patience in round three.

"Today was one of those days where it was really frustrating because I hit the ball well enough to shoot a low score," said Woods, who was constantly encouraged to stay calm by caddie Joe LaCava.

"I got off to a quick start, birdieing the first two, and Joey was tripping in my ear to stay patient out there because I was getting a little hot. I was looking up on the board and everyone seemed like they were three under through eight or five under through 9. I was only two under par, and I wasn't doing much.

"I'm going to have to shoot one of those 61s or 62s just to have a chance. The golf course is soft and everyone is making birdies. You can be aggressive. I've got to take a run at it."

