Another bogey-free round in Honda LPGA Thailand leaves Leona Maguire planning to make a move

Leona Maguire of Ireland tees off on the 2nd hole during the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 24, 2023 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire vowed to keep her foot on the gas after going bogey-free for the second day running in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The world number 11 carded a four-under 68 at Siam Country Club to go into the weekend just three shots behind Natthakritta Vongtaveelap on nine-under.

The Thai star fired a seven-under 65 to lead by a shot on 12-under from Sweden's Maja Stark, but Maguire is in a seven-way tie for eighth and looking to make a move.

"Yeah, it was steady," said the Cavan star, who made birdies at the first, fourth, seventh and 15th. "Still haven't made a bogey, which is nice. Left a lot of putts short today, which is a little bit frustrating. But, overall, really solid.

"I feel like my game is in good shape. Played well at Nona a few weeks ago and was solid last week in Saudi as well. Just trying to take that into this week and, hopefully, hole a few more putts over the weekend."

The Ballyconnell battler almost chipped in for an eagle at the par-four 15th and she knows she can't afford to speculate in the last two rounds.

"I think the golf course, the way it's set up you have to go low, you know everybody is going to make birdies," said Maguire, who hit every fairway on the Old Course and missed only five greens.

"So you just have to try and make as many as you can."

Vontaveelap turned in one-under before racing home in six-under 30 in an eight-birdie round.

"Today, I played really well, so my tee shot go really straight," she said. "So easy to play a second shot."

Nicknamed Sim 300 because she can hit the ball 300 yards, she's had massive support from the home crowd after grabbing the lead in her first LPGA start.

Stark birdied three of her last five holes for a 67 to sit alone in second, but some big names are chasing down the top two, with Maguire's former Duke teammate Celine Boutier (66) of France, former world number one Nelly Korda (66), Dane Emily Pedersen (67), Korea's Jenny Shin (68) and Thailand's Jaravee Boonchant (69) just two shots off the lead in a tie for third on 10-under.

Looking to follow in her sister Jessica's footsteps with a whim, Korda said: "Yeah, it would be great. Still 36 holes away from that, lots of birdies away from that, too.

"So, hopefully, I put myself into position after 36 holes, and hopefully, I have a good weekend, but any single time that I can put myself into contention and, you know, battle for the title is super special."