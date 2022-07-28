'An almost unquenchable thirst for revenge' - why Greg Norman wants to blow up professional golf

GREG NORMAN is hell-bent on blowing up professional golf as we know it. At 67, a two-time Open champion eschews the sinecures of retirement in favour of an audacious scheme, propped up by €3.5 billion of Saudi sovereign wealth, to disrupt and destroy a PGA Tour monopoly.

The most urgent question is ‘why?’ An easy temptation is to suggest that an alliance with Riyadh suits the ‘Great White Shark’s’ ostentatious image. But a far more powerful factor is his elephantine memory, coupled with what looks like an almost unquenchable thirst for revenge.

It was in 1994 that Norman first went public with his vision for the World Golf Tour, a project soon holed below the waterline when Tim Finchem, then the PGA Tour’s commissioner, sent out a letter warning leading players not to join any breakaway. “He has never let go of that,” says course architect Mike Clayton, a veteran of nine Opens who first encountered Norman in 1974, on the Australian junior scene. “The tour sidetracked it with its own World Golf Championships. It seems to me it’s part of the motivation behind what he is doing now.”

This week, Norman’s long-nurtured brainchild for free agency, since rebranded as LIV Golf, will reach its gaudiest expression yet in Bedminster, New Jersey, at a gilded enclave owned by Donald Trump. The two are kindred spirits: both born blusterers, instinctively disruptive. Norman is so close to his host that, within days of Trump’s victory in 2016, he passed his number to Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who became one of the first world leaders to congratulate the president-elect.

The patronage of Trump, sure to be front and centre for the third instalment of the rebel series, suits the Shark’s lust for making a splash.

“I met Greg in 1977 at Blairgowrie,” recalls Chubby Chandler, golfer-turned-superagent. “I broke the course record in the second round, and he broke mine in the final round. He turned up with his manager, James Marshall, in a Rolls-Royce. It was an interesting entrance to the European Tour.

“For a year after, I played practice rounds with him. So, I managed to donate £50 to the Greg Norman cause. He always had an aura about him, as a superstar in the making. In that sense, he was aloof. People like that tend to separate themselves. He had this mane of blond hair and this backstory about being a surfer – it all went into creating his brand.”

While Norman’s brazen, alpha-male nature elevated his profile globally, it did little to endear him to his compatriots. To an Australian golf public reared on the humility of Peter Thomson, Norman was a garish outlier.

“Greg was always a little different – pretty self-assured, always kind of a loner,” Clayton opines. “Jack Newton and Bob Shearer were the other young stars of the time, who would go out and party hard. Greg wasn’t like that, he just went home and worked. He could be intimidating. Stewart Ginn was one who knew how to deal with him.

“He never treated him in any other way than, ‘Hey, sonny boy, get back in your lane and shut the f*** up.’”

Norman has long passed the point where he tolerates people speaking to him like this. He occupies that rarefied level among businessmen where, having emblazoned his Shark insignia on everything from wine to wakeboards, he surrounds himself with enablers.

“Who decides to hire Ari Fleischer? Are you kidding me?” asks author and commentator Robert Lusetich, who has known Norman well since the 1996 Masters, occasion of his infamous meltdown against Nick Faldo. Fleischer, once George W Bush’s press secretary, was enlisted by Norman to deflect awkward questions about the Saudis during the first LIV event at Centurion last month.

Bulletproof

“Fleischer was sitting there essentially saying, ‘We’re fine with freedom of speech, but not here.’ People like Greg are convinced that they are bulletproof and that they have all the answers. But somebody needed to tell him, ‘Fleischer? I don’t think this is a good idea. You’re positioning yourself just to get slaughtered by the media.’ But that’s Norman in a nutshell. It’s the Shark’s way or the highway.”

So serious is the rupture that Norman and his Saudi paymasters have created, the received wisdom is that the main tours will have to compromise.

Greg Norman and Donald Trump (pictured) have a planet-sized ego to satisfy

But such an assumption could underestimate the man. For Norman is seldom so dangerous as when he feels personally affronted. It is not just that he resents the PGA Tour for voiding his mid-Nineties plan for a global circuit. There are lesser-known – and infinitely pettier – slights he may have in mind.

Take the Payne Stewart Award. To anybody bar the recipients, this is a worthy but minor accolade, handed out by the PGA Tour at the end of each season to honour the player who “best exemplifies character, sportsmanship and a dedication to charitable giving”. Since its inception in 2000, many of Norman’s peers, including Faldo and Nick Price, have graced the roster.

Norman, though, has remained conspicuous by his absence.

“It burnt a hole in him,” says Lusetich, who also shines a light on the origins of Norman’s bad blood with the R&A, which barred him from this month’s Open at St Andrews. “Greg showed up to the Senior Open at Turnberry in 2012, as an Omega ambassador. Omega is the No 2 watch brand in golf, behind Rolex, which partners the Open. But then Greg discovered he wasn’t among the players requested for the pro-am – he realised Rolex had pulled him from the list.

“Soon after, he was walking through the Gleneagles Hotel and saw Jose Maria Olazabal. He went up to say hello, only for a couple of Rolex employees to tell him he had to leave. The Shark’s ego isn’t going to take that ”

Recently, Norman has kept his public utterances to a minimum. He has made too many egregious remarks, not least shrugging off the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the line “we’ve all made mistakes”, for his PR handlers to risk a repeat. This foot-in-mouth syndrome has, according to Clayton, been a long-standing trait.

Norman’s reunion with Trump at Bedminster could prove too tempting to resist. Each, after all, has a planet-sized ego to satisfy and a gigantic axe to grind. Chandler is expecting pyrotechnics. “You are bound to see a lot of photo opportunities with Trump,” he says. “Trump’s very clever about being with the right person at the right time. The dynamic this week will be very interesting.”

It seems the Shark himself, having already terrorised the waters, could be primed for his bloodiest strike yet. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2022)