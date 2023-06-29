Amundi to back KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland

Amundi will back the €400,000 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle for a second year.

Following the success of the 2022 tournament, which attracted over 24,000 spectators, the 2023 tournament will showcase a stellar lineup of elite female golfers, including players from the Amundi Women’s Talent Programme.

“At Amundi, we remain dedicated to championing women’s golf globally, and our ongoing partnership with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open is a reflection of that commitment,” said David Harte, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Ireland.

“As the exclusive asset management partner, we are delighted to support the growth of women’s golf here in Ireland.”

Tournament Director and CEO of Forefront Sports, Cian Branagan, said: “I’m thrilled that Amundi has extended their partnership with the 2023 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. They played a vital part in the event’s success last year, and we look forward to working with their team again for this year’s championship.”

Mark Nolan of Dromoland Castle added: “We are thrilled to announce that Amundi will be joining us once again as a premium partner for the 2023 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Their continued support is a testament to their unwavering commitment to women’s golf and the advancement of women in sports.

“With their partnership, we are confident that this year’s tournament will be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the incredible talent and passion of the athletes. Together, we will create a platform that celebrates excellence, empowers athletes, and inspires future generations of female golfers.”

Amundi’s long-term commitment to women’s golf was evident in 2021, when it became the title partner for The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the five Majors in women’s golf, for five years.

The 2023 KPMG Women’s Irish Open takes place from August 31 to September 3, and tickets can be purchased through the official event website, www.kpmgwomensirishopen.ie