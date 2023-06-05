Alex Maguire retains East of Ireland title after epic Baltray battle

Bookies’ favourite Alex Maguire became the first player for 30 years to successfully defend the East of Ireland Amateur Championship when he beat Dundalk’s Carolan Rafferty and Portumna’s Sam Murphy in a three-hole aggregate playoff at a sun-splashed County Louth.

They tied on nine-under-par 279 in front of a huge gallery before the Laytown and Bettystown star (22) went par-birdie-birdie at the first, second and ninth to win by a shot from Rafferty (par-birdie-par) and by three from Murphy (par-par-bogey).

Banbridge’s Raymie Burns was the last man to successfully defend the “East” in 1993 and Florida Atlantic University golf scholarship student Maguire was simply relieved to win his third domestic major having won the North in 2021.

“I am just glad it’s all over,” said Maguire, who holed a 20 footer for par at the 17th and a 10 footer for birdie at the last to card a 72 to a five-under 67 by Rafferty and a 70 by Murphy.

“It's more of a relief to be honest. Last year was more fun and enjoyment because of how I did it but this was more from being in contention from day one.”

In the playoff he two-putted the second for his birdie to match Rafferty before pitching to four feet at the ninth to set up a winning birdie after Murphy and Rafferty found trouble off the tee.

He went into the final day two strokes behind Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott, whose eight footer for birdie on the 72nd hole refused to drop and he added a 71 to his morning 73 to miss the playoff by a shot on eight-under.

Maguire carded a three-under par 69 in the third round to lead by a shot from Murphy (72) and McDermott (73) on nine-under par before coming out on top in an epic afternoon battle.

“I was walking to the bathroom at lunch and looking at the winners’ board to see who won it back to back and I said, no, no, get back into the zone,” he said.

“When everyone says your favourite you start to believe it so I just tried to go out there and have fun.”

Meanwhile, David Carey, who qualified for the Valero Texas Open last April but missed the cut, came through a four man playoff for three spots in this week’s RBC Canadian Open.

He carded a five-under 67 to tie for second in the qualifier at Oakdale Golf and Country Club by sinking a 25-footer at the first playoff hole.