Alex keeps cool to clinch red hot East double

Laytown and Bettystown man retains his title but knows he has his work cut out to make the Walker Cup team

Alex Maguire was walking on air after becoming the first player for 30 years to retain the East of Ireland at Baltray.

He won after a three-hole aggregate playoff, outlasting Portumna’s Sam Murphy and former Walker Cup player Caolan Rafferty to follow in the footsteps of Raymie Burns, who successfully defended the title in 1993.

Burns played Walker Cup in 1993 as did the late Pat Mulcare, who won three East of Irelands in a row from 1971 to 1973.

But Maguire (22) is keeping his feet very much on the ground after realising that playing to make teams rarely brings out the best in him.

“I had a chat with my coach Donal Scott last Tuesday and I was just pouring out my feeling, not in a bad way,” he said. “But I kept rabbiting on and he felt I was just putting too much pressure on myself. So he said just go out there and have fun.

“Donal just gave me a few words of wisdom and told me to be myself, be aggressive and not fear being aggressive but also to trust myself at the same time.”

The Laytown and Bettystown man has now won two East of Ireland titles to go with his wins in the Connacht Stroke Play and the North of Ireland Championship in 2021.

But even though he reached the semi-finals of last year’s Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s and won a US college tournament last year, he will have to produce something special in the St Andrews Links Trophy this weekend and in the Amateur Championship at Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale if he’s to trouble the selectors.

“It’s on the radar but it’s something I can’t control,” he said of the Walker Cup. “I want my results to speak for themselves and yes, I want to be on that team but there are so many great players battling for those 10 spots.

“Hopefully my scores are good enough but I am not going to put pressure on myself just for team selections. I am just going to take care of my business and if I play to the best of my ability, I will be happy, regardless of what happens.”

Maguire is skipping the European Amateur Championship at Pärnu Bay Golf Links in Estonia from June 28 to July 1 but he knows that selection on the six-man Irish team for the European Amateur Team Championships at Royal Waterloo Golf Club from July 11-15 is essential to his Walker Cup hopes.

“If I want to play Walker Cup, I have to hope I get picked for the six man team,” said Maguire, who was not included in the initial 19-man Great Britain and Ireland squad.

“But I have made that mistake before and played to make teams and I have not played my best.

“I can guarantee you the Walker Cup team will be picked from the 24 Scottish, English, Welsh and Irish guys who make it to Belgium.”

As for his win at County Louth, it was a mental battle all day.

Maguire took a two stroke lead into the final round at Baltray but after finding himself one behind Murphy with five holes to play, he parred the next four and birdied the last to make the playoff, holing two great putts on the last two greens.

He would go on to play the first, second and ninth in par-birdie-birdie figures to beat Rafferty by a stroke and now tops the Bridgestone Order of Merit from Enniscrone’s David Shiel.

Rafferty is third and Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott fourth after his excellent play in the East, where he missed out on the playoff by just one stroke.

Maguire credits his winning form to regular competitive golf with Florida Atlantic University.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play every single event over there,” said Maguire. “You can go over there for facilities and a practise range and you can go to Carton House and have a better facility here.

“It’s more to do with experience on the course and being in contention. That’s where you find your swing faults.”