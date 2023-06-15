Alex is right at home at the Home of Golf

Maguire dreaming of Walker Cup glory after another sensational week and breakthrough at St Andrews

The Americans love to say there’s no “I” in team, but Alex Maguire’s combination of single-minded focus and some words of wisdom from Des Smyth could see him capped by Great Britain and Ireland in this year’s Walker Cup.

The Laytown and Bettystown talent (22) continued his sensational run of form last week when he followed his successful defence of the East of Ireland Amateur Championship at Baltray with a hugely impressive nine-shot win in the St Andrews Links Trophy at the Home of Golf.

He followed a one-under 70 on the New Course with rounds of 66, 66 and 64 over the Old Course that will host September’s Walker Cup, to win on 21-under par and leave the entire Great Britain and Ireland squad in his wake.

He’s now in pole position to make the 10-man side to face the Americans in September, but while it’s his individual focus that’s stood him in good stead so far, he understands after his chats with European Tour veteran and fellow Laytown and Bettystown man Smyth that being close to your peers is just as important.

“I’ve chatted to Des a good bit over the last few years,” said Maguire, who is looking to make it a hat-trick of big wins in next week’s Amateur Championship at Hillside and Southport and Ainsdale, having reached the semi-finals of the blue riband event last year.

“Whenever I see him, Des has always been fantastic for giving his advice and life lessons more so than golf lessons. Just how to carry myself going forward if I turn pro, and he’s been a big help whenever I’ve had a chance to talk to him.”

Maguire played for Ireland in the 2021 Home Internationals, but while he’s tried not to focus on team selections as he believes it does little to help his chances of performing well in individual events, he’s learned from Smyth how important it is to be part of the Irish golfing family.

“He said to me once, whenever you get the chance, don’t go lonely,” said Maguire.

“He said, whether you’re the veteran or the young guy, latch on to somebody. Whether it’s two young lads, or you’re a young lad, and you want to travel with somebody who’s older, always be with somebody on the road because it can be quite a lonely sport.

“And so it definitely helps to be with somebody for dinner, or even practice rounds or whatever it may be. If you’re a veteran out there, take care of the young lads. And if you’re a young lad, don’t be shy about reaching out to the older lads.

“Obviously, there were more Irish on tour back then, and we will have more again soon, I hope.

“But when there was a load of Irish on tour, they made sure that they all supported each other, whether they were doing great or doing badly. There was a family atmosphere, and Des said to look as much as you can to try and recreate that if you turn pro.”

Smyth was that welcoming figure for the likes of Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and many others during his 30-year career, and Maguire is keen to follow in his footsteps when he eventually takes the plunge into the paid ranks after his final year of college golf with Florida Atlantic next year.

He was bitterly disappointed not to be included on the Irish team last year but after receiving messages of congratulations from the Irish team captain Niall McSweeney and coaches Neil Manchip and Mick Collins, as well as several Irish teammates, he’s hopeful he will get the call up for the European Amateur Team Championships at Royal Waterloo and, potentially, the Walker Cup itself.

“I’ve done all that I could to prove that I could play for international teams and play Walker Cup,” he said. “But we’ll have to see what the selectors think about that. I didn’t play for Ireland last year, and I was very disappointed after getting to the semi-finals of the British Amateur.

“I was gutted I didn’t get that jersey, but I quickly got over it because ultimately, I got into the sport for myself, and I had to focus back on myself and make sure that I didn’t lose heart in myself.

“I don’t think it makes me more determined because I play for myself, and to make myself proud and prove myself right and nobody else. But obviously, along the way, you’d like to play for your country.

“It’s an honour to wear that shamrock on your chest and play for your country. But at the end of the day, once you turn pro, you’re playing for yourself. So I’m trying to adopt that mentality before I turn pro so I don’t get sidetracked.”

His victory at St Andrews certainly impressed many, and he’s proud of how he withstood the pressure.

Now he’s looking to use last year’s semi-final defeat to eventual champion Aldrich Potgieter to lift the Amateur Championship next week and seal that Walker Cup ticket.

“I didn’t stay in the moment and let it get the better of me,” said Maguire, who is coached by Donal Scott. “All I could think about was winning. And then I’m three down after seven. So it sort of backfired there. Hopefully, I can learn from that.

“Winning my last two events has been huge. Having high expectations and meeting them and going beyond them, especially last week, has given me the most satisfaction.”