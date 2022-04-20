Alan Fahy claims West of Ireland championship after strong putting performance

BRAY'S Alan Fahy hit Galway's Liam Nolan with three killer putts to claim the Connolly's Audi West of Ireland Championship at sun-kissed County Sligo.

Nine months after losing the South of Ireland final to Co Sligo's TJ Ford, the Paddy Harrington Scholarship graduate (24) snatched a pulsating decider 2&1 with some clutch putting down the stretch.

One down after two, he won the sixth in bogey and the seventh with a 35-foot birdie bomb, then went two-up when Nolan (22) three-putted the 13th.

He handed Nolan a lifeline by three-putting the 14th but broke his heart by making two crucial 15 footers — for birdie with Nolan inside three feet at the 15th and for par after missing the 16th well left.

He then bashed in a four and a half footer for par at the treacherous 17th and watched as Nolan missed from inside three feet to take the match to the 18th.

"It's great; it's crazy," said Fahy, who beat the promising Boys international Thomas Higgins (19) 3&2 in the rain-lashed morning semi-finals as Nolan defeated the other Roscommon candidate, Allan Hill (22), 2&1.

"It was only when I lost in the final of the South, I was thinking what a good opportunity I had let slip. I definitely felt way more comfortable today. I was a bit careless in my attitude in the South, thinking, 'OK, I've got the final now, let's go out and enjoy it; I've already had a good week.'

"But today, I definitely pushed on, and I got the head down a lot more and didn't even think about winning all day. I was really good. I was just focusing on one shot at a time, and that's what I did really well today."

Nolan was tentative on the greens much of the day, but Fahy resisted his sterling tee to green play down the stretch.

"I put it up to him at the end, but he answered everything I had to give," Nolan said. "Those two putts on 15 and 16 were tough. I actually didn't even go to the tee first on 17 because that felt like a loss. But fair play to him. Great golf. He deserved it. He was better in the evening."

Fahy described his three clutch putts as "massive" and paid tribute to coach Noel Fox for reminding him to remain patient when swing changes they made were taking a while to bear fruit.

"I have put in a lot of hard work over the last few months and I didn't really see results," he said. "I just stayed patient, really... I swung it unreal."