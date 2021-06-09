Aine Donegan into last 32 of Women’s Amateur Championship after 4&3 victory over Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir at Kilmarnock

Ireland’s Aine Donegan beat leading qualifier Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir to reach the last 32 of the 118th Women’s Amateur Championship.

Donegan only advanced to the match play stage on card countback and hit her opening tee shot on Wednesday out of bounds, but rallied superbly to record a 4&3 victory at Kilmarnock (Barassie).

“The top qualifier is under all the pressure and everyone expects them to go on and win or get quite far,” Donegan said.

“I spoke to my coach last night on the phone and he said just go out and play, don’t let your mind go racing, just stay calm and comfortable, and thankfully I did that, so I’m delighted now.”

Donegan will face Shannon McWilliam in the last 32 after the Scot also enjoyed a 4&3 win over Wales’s Jordan Ryan, while 2019 champion Emily Toy needed 19 holes to edge past fellow Englishwoman Clara Young.

There were also victories for Ireland’s Rebekah Gardner, Scotland’s Hazel MacGarvie and Iceland’s Johanna Lea Ludviksdottir, who required two extra holes to defeat compatriot Hulda Clara Gestsdottir.