| 10.4°C Dublin

AIG joy for Carton House, Kilkenny and Spanish Point in windy Donegal 

Pádraig Harrington in action during the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Expand

Close

Pádraig Harrington in action during the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington in action during the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington in action during the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brian Keogh

Carton House ended eight years of pain when they captured the first senior pennant in the club’s 19-year history with a 3.5-1.5 win over Belvoir Park in the 2020 AIG Senior Cup final at windswept Donegal Golf Club.

The Co Kildare club, founded just 19 years ago, had come away empty-handed from five All-Ireland finals.

After losing to Galway on the final green in the 2019 Senior Cup final, they finally claimed the green pennant as Marc Boucher edged out Gareth Lappin 2&1 in the top match and Paul O’Hanlon beat David Shaw 4&3 before Eoin Sullivan (19) claimed the decisive point with a 3&2 win over Scott Jones. Simon Ward beat Keith Egan 2&1 as Darragh Flynn and Darcy Hogg were called in.

Kilkenny followed Monday’s Leinster pennant win over Corrstown with their first All-Ireland AIG Junior Cup as they chiselled out a 3.5-1.5 win over Ballinasloe thanks to Alan O’Rourke’s 19th-hole win over Tom Cafferkey.

In the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, brothers Michael, Fergal and Mervin Hehir played a winning role as Spanish Point, managed by their brother Tom, claimed the trophy for the third time since 2013 with a 4-1 win over Dunmurry.

On the PGA Tour, Pádraig Harrington was set to miss the cut in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on three-over after a 72 as Chesson Hadley shot a five-under 66 to lead in the clubhouse on 11-under.

Leona Maguire was one clear of the field heading into last night’s second round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell made seven birdies in a five-under 67 to share 24th place on seven-under in the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika, six strokes behind Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, who fired a superb 64 to become the first woman to hold the solo lead at a European Tour event.

On the Challenge Tour, Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell was the only Irishman to make the cut in the Challenge de Cadiz, carding a three-under 69 to trail Belgium’s Kristof Ulenears by 14 shots on even-par.

In the Women’s Amateur, Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan fell 3&1 to Jóhanna Lea Ludviksdottir in the quarter-finals at Kilmarnock (Barassie), where the Icelander will face Scotland’s Louise Duncan in today’s 36-hole final.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Elsewhere, Kinsale’s John Murphy will make his professional debut at the Challenge Tour’s Open de Bretagne from June 24-27.

Scandinavian Mixed, Sky Sports, 8.0am
Palmetto Championship, Sky Sports, 6.0pm

Top Videos

Privacy