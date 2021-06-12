AIG joy for Carton House, Kilkenny and Spanish Point in windy Donegal 

Pádraig Harrington in action during the Palmetto Championship in South Carolina. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Carton House ended eight years of pain when they captured the first senior pennant in the club’s 19-year history with a 3.5-1.5 win over Belvoir Park in the 2020 AIG Senior Cup final at windswept Donegal Golf Club.

The Co Kildare club, founded just 19 years ago, had come away empty-handed from five All-Ireland finals.

After losing to Galway on the final green in the 2019 Senior Cup final, they finally claimed the green pennant as Marc Boucher edged out Gareth Lappin 2&1 in the top match and Paul O’Hanlon beat David Shaw 4&3 before Eoin Sullivan (19) claimed the decisive point with a 3&2 win over Scott Jones. Simon Ward beat Keith Egan 2&1 as Darragh Flynn and Darcy Hogg were called in.

Kilkenny followed Monday’s Leinster pennant win over Corrstown with their first All-Ireland AIG Junior Cup as they chiselled out a 3.5-1.5 win over Ballinasloe thanks to Alan O’Rourke’s 19th-hole win over Tom Cafferkey.

In the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, brothers Michael, Fergal and Mervin Hehir played a winning role as Spanish Point, managed by their brother Tom, claimed the trophy for the third time since 2013 with a 4-1 win over Dunmurry.

On the PGA Tour, Pádraig Harrington was set to miss the cut in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on three-over after a 72 as Chesson Hadley shot a five-under 66 to lead in the clubhouse on 11-under.

Leona Maguire was one clear of the field heading into last night’s second round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell made seven birdies in a five-under 67 to share 24th place on seven-under in the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika, six strokes behind Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, who fired a superb 64 to become the first woman to hold the solo lead at a European Tour event.

On the Challenge Tour, Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell was the only Irishman to make the cut in the Challenge de Cadiz, carding a three-under 69 to trail Belgium’s Kristof Ulenears by 14 shots on even-par.

In the Women’s Amateur, Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan fell 3&1 to Jóhanna Lea Ludviksdottir in the quarter-finals at Kilmarnock (Barassie), where the Icelander will face Scotland’s Louise Duncan in today’s 36-hole final.

Elsewhere, Kinsale’s John Murphy will make his professional debut at the Challenge Tour’s Open de Bretagne from June 24-27.

Scandinavian Mixed, Sky Sports, 8.0am

Palmetto Championship, Sky Sports, 6.0pm