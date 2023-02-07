‘A win does give you belief’ – Justin Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after first PGA Tour win in four years

Britain's Justin Rose has set his sights on making a push for Europe's Ryder Cup team for this year's event in Rome after he ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour victory by winning the weather-delayed Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Monday.

Former world number one and 2013 US Open champion Rose, 42, carded a final-round 66 to end the week on 18 under par, recording a three-shot victory after the final round was suspended on Sunday because of darkness.

Rose finished ahead of Americans Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu to lift his first trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019 and 11th on the PGA Tour.

Rose, who has a 13-8-2 record against the United States in the Ryder Cup, missed out on selection for Europe's team in 2021 when they were thrashed 19-9 at Whistling Straits and said he hopes to be part of Luke Donald's line-up for the September 25-October 1 tournament.

"I haven't even entertained what the Ryder Cup looks like for me, other than I want to be there," Rose said.

"What was really important to me was getting off to a good start on the PGA Tour so I wasn't under pressure later in the season, so I could turn my attentions to the Ryder Cup and the European Tour.

"A win does give you a lot of belief. We always know we can do it, but sometimes you've got to see the proof."

Having qualified for the Masters with his 11th PGA Tour victory, Rose told a press conference: “I feel like I have been fortunate enough to win at some great venues, but Pebble’s right up there. Just that walk up 18, to sort of be able to build a bit of a lead to kind of enjoy it, was a very special moment.

“I think obviously when you’re a bit starved for a win as well, the fact that it came today on a weather day like we had and at a venue that we had today was just worth waiting for.

“(I was) strong out of the gate (on Monday), for sure. I was in the middle of the (10th) fairway last night.

“I felt like that (hole) was a big momentum maker, I suppose. To miss from short range early would have been kind of just a frustrating start. But to make that putt was awesome. Then to bury a 30-footer on the next hole I felt like was exactly the type of start I needed today.”

The 2013 US Open champion added: “Augusta’s definitely been a big part of being on my mind. I thought the simple way to approach it was try to play my way into the top 50 in the world by whenever the date is. Some time in March.

“I think my world ranking divisor is only 37. So I had a few free hits, if you like. So I knew that making some points was going to do me good. That was my intention, to come out and play solid and earn some points and claw my way up the world rankings and make it that way.

“Obviously, this is a better way to make it by winning a tournament. It’s funny how, by winning, you earn the points and everything takes care of itself.

“So, yeah, big relief from that point of view to be able to plan a little bit more of the run into Augusta now. Because I was playing a little bit more than maybe I would have wanted to because of that fact. But to have the luxury now is unbelievable.”

Irishman Seamus Power was tied for 15th on nine under, while the pro-am portion of the event that concluded at the weekend had seen ex-Wales footballer Gareth Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett finish in joint-16th on a combined 16 under from three rounds.