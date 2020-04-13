A triumph of character and class: How Tiger Woods transcended golf to win his first Major

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. On April 13, 1997, Tiger Woods won his first Major in some style. Here is how it was recorded in the Irish Independent.

By COLM SMITH

THE impact of Tiger Woods' victory will be heard around the world. Many are called, few are chosen but this young man was born to king.

He has transcended his sport and reached out beyond all the barriers of race, religion, politics that can so tarnish the efforts and the achievements of great athletes. He is a peoples' champion; That fact was endorsed by the people of all races who just wanted to reach out and touch him as he walked to a victory stage that he seems destined to grace for many years to come.

His was a triumph of character and class.. Maybe the style got just a little untidy at times but to all intents and purposes, Woods had the tournament won after three rounds. The fact that he is the first black man in the history of Major championship golf, which stretches back 137 years, to win a Grand Slam event his historic in itself.

STYLE AND AUTHORITY

But the manner of his triumph, the class, the style and the authority with which he crushed a field of champions and devastated the par of this, great monument to the game, was awesome. He broke several records but the most significant were the size of the winning margin of 12 strokes and the winning total of 270, 18-under-par.

It was a day to open the tear ducts and Tiger shed many when he embraced the father who had taught him as a child how to play the game — and how to play it tough. Earl Woods is recovering from bypass surgery but he and his wife Kultida were there to witness their only son become a legend. They say the Masters is never over until the last nine is played. Down the years the treacherous run from the 10th has destroyed the hopes of many — one need only recall last year's Faldo-Norman saga.

Tiger's victory march began when he strode to the first tee yesterday morning. No one believed he could lose. He never even opened the door. All they got was a look through the keyhole on a couple of occasions . . . and once the first flush of hope was crushed with a delicate chip, run up-and-over the bank to the left of the eighth to pave the way for a birdie four, the pack decided there was another tournament to win — the one for second place.

Then Tiger set about continuing his destruction of the second nine. Through the four rounds he has reduced its par by an astonishing 16 shots; the best ever, and even yesterday, when he did not need the extra birdies, he still shot 33 for a round of 69 which meant that after the first nine holes of 40 shots on Thursday, he was 22 under par. So much for the numbers.

The manner in which this new phenonomen conducted his campaign, the course management, the concentration, the elegance, all had the stamp of style. "I have worked for this moment. I came here wanting to win the tournament. Last week I spent a lot of hours on my putting and shot 59 around my home course playing with Mark O'Meara who I go fishing with.

"I never_envisioned the lead I had. You always think of people like Faldo, or Norman or Nicklaus coming down the stretch and winning. But even with that lead I knew I had to get through Amen Corner in nothing worse than level par. Those water holes can really hurt and I just didn't want to do that. I could not lose my concentration."

There was another important moment before he went to the first. Lee Elder, the first black man to play at Augusta in 1975, came up to him and wished him luck.

"That was very important to me. He was the first to break the barrier and he made it possible for me to play."

Asked will his victory bring down other barriers, he said: "We will wait and see. What I hope is that because of my age and what I have done a lot more young people take up the game."

Victory brings another accolade. He has amassed enough points to qualify for the Ryder Cup team to play Europe in Valderrama in September. He played in the last Walker Cup team in 1995 when he lost a vital singles to Gary Wolstenholme as Britain and Ireland went on to win.

TREMENDOUS BATTLE

His captain, Tom Kite, won the minor tournament — it's the third time he has come second at The Masters. The former US Open Champion finished six under with 70 after a tremendous battle with Tom Watson, Costantino Rocca and Tommy Tolles. The Italian led that race for most of the way but having got to seven under, he dropped one shot around Amen Corner and then two at 17 and 18 for 75.

Par, par would have put Rocca at five under with Tolles and earned him an extra $553,300. Instead, he had to be satisfied with a share of fifth place with Paul Stankowski, which meant that the Americans were back in power at Augusta as they filled five of the top six places. Watson also got to seven under but then triple-bogeyed the seventh to finish four under in third. Bernhard Langer had the best score of the Europeans yesterday, finishing with 68 to move up several places with two under.

