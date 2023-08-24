A quick 18 with RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley: ‘One day, I think I’m Tiger, the next I’m absolutely woeful’

RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley on her love of golf and her quest to make more time to play the game

Jacqui Hurley

Handicap: 25

Club: Dún Laoghaire

Jacqui Hurley has the dream job for a sports lover. But while she played basketball and camogie at a high level and has recently returned to Gaelic football, she also loves her golf.

Finding the time to do all that, and look after a young family, makes it hard to squeeze in the time to get her handicap down at Dún Laoghaire Golf Club.

But she’s determined to carve out more time in her busy schedule and she’ll be teeing it up in the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am at The K Club next month, looking to pick up a few tips.​

1. How’s your golf?

It’s not bad. The problem is making time to play. I’m trying to make a commitment to myself that from now until next year, I’ll play a minimum of once a week. It’s easier said than done. But that’s what I’m going to try to do. My schedule is so unpredictable that I can’t just say, okay, Tuesday is my golf day or whatever. If I could get to that point, that’s where I’d be. My handicap is in the 20s, and it’s in flux at the moment. It’s just not developed. I’m off 25, but it could be 21. Or more. Or less. It’s just not a true reflection. In my head, I’d love to be somewhere in the teens. I drive well and putt well, I just need to put more time into it.

2. How did you get started in the game?

I’d been getting invited to loads of invitational things through my job, and I’d been forever saying no, I’m not going to do this. I don’t have time. And then eventually, I was like, ‘Why do I keep saying no to this?’ So I went down to the driving range in Leopardstown, and they said why don’t you come here and join the Hot Shots on a Wednesday, they’ll suit you down to the ground. So I did that. Then after a while, I realised that if I’m going to make any improvements, I have to join a club. That was maybe two and a half years ago.

3. Choose your weapon…. Driver or putter? And why?

Well, I enjoy the driver because l play golf a lot with Valerie Mulcahy, Nikki Daly and Emma O’Driscoll and you’d have the craic with them with the driver. Emma bombs it and we’d all be just trying to flog it after her. The driver is probably the most craic, but my best club is definitely the putter.

4. Links or parkland? Why?

Jeez, I’m not good enough for links these days. I played down in Ballybunion a couple of weeks ago, and I might as well have been in the sea because I was watching the balls just fly off the cliff. I’m just not good enough for that. So I’ll take parkland any day and enjoy playing with one ball the whole way around the course. I’m happiest on a parkland.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

I like playing with my uncle when he comes home from America. They’re probably the best memories, but I have such a laugh playing with the girls because we are all so competitive. We’re not all golfers, so trying to be competitive with people who are sports people when it’s not their chosen sport does tend to level the playing field a little bit more.

6. Who was your sporting hero as a kid?

Sonia O’Sullivan. Every girl in Cork probably dreamed of being Sonia O’Sullivan. Now I was not built for cross-country running. But I loved that she taught us that we could do anything. That a girl from Cobh could become a world champion was pretty inspiring. And I just always looked up to her. And even when I met her, even when I started doing my job, I was just totally starstruck by her. To this day, she’s still one of those people who, when she walks in the room, you just stop and go, Oh, my God, there’s Sonia. She’s still one of those figures who just inspires so many people and I still feel that about her to this day.

7. Name a broadcaster you especially admired and why.

Bill O’Herlihy and Michael Lyster. Bill had a really relaxed nature and he wasn’t afraid to ask what people might have perceived as a stupid question, just to get the best out of his pundits and I loved that, even as a kid. Then because I was so into GAA growing up, I just loved Michael Lyster. He was the man for so long. He had such a warm, engaging personality. He was really funny, really sharp-witted and his control of it all was just brilliant. Both of them were wonderful to me with advice when I started out. I’ll forever remember that as well.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

I play Gaelic football and I play basketball as well and that’s actually a big draw on my time. So what I’d love to do is get to the point when I stop playing those competitively, and I play golf to a level that allows me to be competitive. I haven’t played on teams yet, because I haven’t been eligible. But I will be eligible next year, and I’d love to try this as a sport to be properly competitive in it. I’d love to be a single-digit handicapper, but in the short term, I would love to get to a point where I’m actually playing competitively and I think for 2024, that’s probably what I will do

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

I love Serena Williams. I’ve always thought she is a really interesting character, just where she came from what she’s managed to do with her life. I’d go for Rory McIlroy because of what he can do with a golf ball and watching him play is just absolutely amazing. And then I’d go for Roy Keane. Outside of Sonia, he was the other sportsperson who showed us all that Irish people can do amazing things. He’s another sportsperson I’d still be in awe of. Just a phenomenal sportsperson, and a great pundit. I really love him. And we’d have to play somewhere really iconic, like Pebble Beach.

10. What are the proudest moments of your career to date?

Getting to go to the Olympics was probably a big thing. I’d had a long ambition of getting to one and I’ve done three now. The first one I did was London 2012 and that’s still probably the best Olympic Games I’ve ever covered. It was obviously the most successful one as well for Ireland. So I think perhaps as an achievement, that was probably it. Since then, I’ve just gotten to do so much cool stuff the 10-year-old me would never have thought would happen.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be?

Honestly, I don’t really have regrets. When I didn’t get The Sunday Game the first time around, you’d probably say, ‘Oh, sure, why wouldn’t you take that back and go and try and do that again’. But then I wouldn’t have gotten the rugby and wouldn’t have been doing the Olympics and those kinds of things. So I actually am a believer in things happening for a reason. I’m happy to sign the scorecard for what I have and just get on with it.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must.

There are places in your head you’d love to go and see, like St. Andrews. Places that are so steeped in the history of golf, those are the places you’d like to see, just to walk the course and see what it looks like in reality. I think places that have such a strong legacy are the kinds of places that would interest me more than my own golf.

13. What’s your favourite par three?

There’s probably not a par-three just yet, but there’s a lovely practice facility in Dún Laoghaire and even when I was starting out, I loved going up to Stepaside. So I haven’t played enough courses to have a favourite.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I have a lot of irons in the fire and I could probably do with having less clutter in my life. For example, I went back to Gaelic football this year as if I had the time. I was like, ‘oh, yeah, that’d be good’. And then you do it without thinking about the consequences of the extra stress, the extra time management and all that. So I’m probably not great at having free time and just enjoying that. That’s definitely something that I need to work on.

15. What’s your most treasured possession?

We’ve got some framed jerseys and memorabilia in the front room we’ve converted into a bar. I have a pair of boxing gloves from Katie Taylor and an old Irish basketball jersey and things that are very sentimental to us that probably wouldn’t mean a lot to other people. But I’d probably save Katie Taylor’s gloves.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

If I could play every day for a month. I would change every single thing about it. One day, I think I’m Tiger Woods and the next day, I’m absolutely woeful.

17. Who is your favourite golfer of all time?

It’s hard to look beyond Tiger. Whatever about the man and his personal life, he’s not exactly the role model you’d be looking for. But I just think the way he plays golf is like no other. I just don’t think he’ll ever be matched as a golfer. You watch back and think we’ll never see the likes of him again.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Just a bit of quiet family time to be honest. We’re getting a good bit of it now we’re down in Kerry for the week and it’s really my only time off between now and when the Rugby World Cup starts. Because I’m doing the GAA and the rugby, it is usually all year round. So anytime I get a bit of time off, we come down to Ballybunion. It’s just total bliss.

The Horizon Irish Open takes place at The K Club from the 6-10 September. For tickets and further information see Europeantour.com