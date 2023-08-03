A Quick 18 with Paul Heery: ‘Rory has the confidence to come out the other side’

Paul Heery is General Manager of The K Club and a huge admirer of our golfing talent

Handicap: 13

Club: The K Club/ Roganstown

It’s been a busy time for Paul Heery since he arrived at The K Club three years ago.

New owner Michael Fetherston has invested heavily in the five-star Co Kildare resort and after getting through the challenge of the pandemic, Heery has been doing what he does best, which is allowing a world class resort to truly shine.

The venue will host the first of three Horizon Irish Opens from 7-10 September and the Dubliner is excited about the chance to show off one of the great hotels and golf resorts to the world.

“It’s certainly an exciting time because tournaments in The K Club is what The K Club was all about in the past,” he said this week. “It puts a focus and an attention back onto us so it is a great opportunity to fine-tune and focus the mind. There are a lot of balls in the air but it is great.​ We can’t wait to welcome everyone back here next month.”

1. How’s your golf? Not too bad at the moment. I like to say I am a sociable golfer and I actually got 15 minutes with Pádraig Harrington a couple of weeks ago, so he gave me one or two pointers. I just love the game. I love the opportunity to play. I love the people. And I love the challenge. I play here at The K Club, and I’m also a member out in Roganstown because I live in Malahide, and my 10-year-old son Jack is there as well and they have a great Junior set up. But my home club is The K Club. I guess we all have good days and bad days, but I find it hard to stay focussed for all 18 holes. You go well for 15 holes, and then...

2. How did you get started in the game? I was born and raised in a village in north county Dublin called Garristown, but it was only when I started to work at the Sheen Falls in Kenmare that a few of us started to play. Then I was in America after that and I played a little bit more in San Francisco. But it’s only in the last 10 or 15 years that I’ve really started to properly play golf, but it all started down in Kenmare.

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why? I’d have to say driver. A good drive can break the back of a hole and when you play somewhere like The K Club, a good drive really does give you a chance to make that putt for a par or a birdie in the end.

4. Links or parkland? Why? Links. Even though I work at a parkland, I love the opportunity to go and play a links and enjoy the views and the challenge. Perhaps it would be better to say links, but not on a very windy day.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? A month ago, I managed to play nine holes with my son Jack and my dad, Dan. So three generations of us managed to have bogeys on the first — a 10-year-old, a guy in his mid-forties and a man of 82. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still get out and play this game.

6. Who was your sporting hero as a kid? I’m a big GAA and Dublin fan, but I guess Alex Ferguson was someone who always stood out for me as I developed my own career. How he led people was something I have always admired. I am not a big Manchester United fan or anything, but the success he achieved, even when he didn’t always have the greatest players, always stood out for me.

7. Can you name someone you always greatly admired in your own field? I have always admired a gentleman called Peter McCann, who runs the Merrion Hotel. I worked with Peter for eight years and he’s just good at his job. He puts good people around him and when you’ve got good people around you, you become successful. You look at people’s strengths and weaknesses and you work on their strengths and they support your own weakness. Peter does that very well. He was the General Manager at Sheen Falls when I was there and then I worked with him in The Merrion. Maybe there’s something in that. You don’t just work for a place; you work for people.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? It would be lovely at some stage to be able to say you played golf off single figures. To get down to eight or nine would be wonderful.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue. I’d go with golfers and I’d have to name Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington here at The K Club. I love Padraig’s character and his energy. They are three amazing players.

10. What is the proudest moment of your career to date? I worked in Adare and I was part of the opening there. From a career point of view, it just stands out. It was very special and there was a lot in it. It was an exciting journey and we won a lot of accolades in that period. I am very proud of the journey involved in the opening of Adare Manor.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be? I think any mistakes we make in life can only help us improve. It’s not about regrets but learning from our errors. Every day is an opportunity to learn.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. I’d love to play Pebble Beach. I’ve been down there a good few times, but I’ve never played it.

13. What’s your favourite par three? It has to be the 15th at Kingsbarns. It’s a terrific challenge of around 185 yards with the ocean to your right, and Kingsbarns is a wonderful course.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf. It’s easy always to say yes to things, but sometimes it is important to say no. Nowadays, we can all be a little better when it comes to managing our time.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (memento maybe or could be your dog, car? First thing you’d save if there was a fire (after family of course). My iPhone. You can’t survive without a phone nowadays.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? My turn. I really have to work on keeping those shoulders turning.

17. Who is your favourite golfer of all time? Rory. I admire what he has already achieved at such a young age and how he has carried himself along the journey. I feel he is in a holding pattern right now and he just needs to get through it. But his determination and resilience is strong and I believe he has the confidence to come out the other side. I also love the way he hits the ball. He’s just magnificent to watch.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? Chilling out, being with family, whether that’s playing a round of golf with my son or going to a GAA game with the whole family. Being at the All-Ireland final last Sunday and watching Dublin win with the whole family was a pretty good day out. Being together with family is perfect happiness for me.