A Quick 18 with Adrian Mitchell: ‘I never imagined I’d end up working with Padraig Harrington for 28 years’

Adrian Mitchell on golf and what he’s learned in 28 years managing Pádraig Harrington

Adrian Mitchell

Handicap: 1

Clubs: Royal Mid-Surrey/Royal Liverpool

Adrian Mitchell has been Pádraig Harrington’s manager since he turned professional, and like his boss, his love of the game shines through.

Quite apart from their love of the game and the fact that they both studied accountancy, they are similar in many other ways.

Not only are they renowned for their professionalism and the impeccable way they interact with people, but they also have that uncanny ability to smile in the face of all the challenges that have come their way in nearly three decades at the top of the sport.

1. How’s your golf? Not too bad. I tend to play club competitions in the spring and autumn but not so much in the summer because of work travel and family holidays. But I was quite happy with how it went in the spring. Now the focus is the autumn. I’m off one handicap, but while I got down to scratch, I think three times, I quickly went back to one, so that’s probably my true handicap. I’m from Hull in Yorkshire, but I went to university in Liverpool, hence my connection with Royal Liverpool, where we played our home matches.

Then I went to work in Leeds and trained as a chartered accountant. I went over to California, and then I left there to take a job with IMG in London as an accountant. But I always wanted to work in the golf division, so after a year of doing that, I switched divisions. Six months later, Pádraig turned pro. I’ve looked after numerous players over the years, including Woosie for a while and Michael Campbell and Paul Lawrie when they won their Majors. But I’ve been with Pádraig since the start.

2. How did you get started in the game? Neither of my parents played, and not many kids played golf where I grew up. But a couple of mates were given some clubs and balls, so we used to go down onto the village football pitch and hit between the posts. So that’s how I got started. And I was hooked from the start. I started playing at one or two public courses, and used to go and play snooker with my Dad at the local golf club, which was a nine-hole course. And then they started developing a new junior section so I joined that, and that was it.

​3. Choose your weapon ... Driver or putter? And why? It has to be the putter. That’s what you make your score with. It has not necessarily been good to me, but I appreciate its importance. The putter is the key club in the bag.

​4. Links or parkland? Why? Links all day. First of all, it’s how the game was meant to be played. And it’s a far more interesting form of golf. There are so many factors to consider, whether it’s the wind, the firmness of the golf course or even the temperature. It’s much more strategic and a better test of your all-around skills. Plus, it’s a far more natural setting.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? I think any day when you’re playing links golf with the sun and a bit of wind, even playing by yourself, just that solitude, that’s when I’m at my happiest on the course. You just can’t beat it.

6. Who was your sporting hero as a kid? There are two sports I’ve always followed. In rugby league, it was Roger Millward, the scrumhalf of my local team, Hull Kingston Rovers. He was one boyhood hero. The other one was Jack Nicklaus.

7. Pádraig will be going for the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl this week. Do you have any memories of the course? I played Porthcawl in 1986 in a regional universities team event. Mine was the deciding match in the final, and some lad holed a lengthy putt on the 18th to halve our match and win the overall event. So bittersweet. I wasn’t there for the Walker Cup in 1995 when Pádraig and Jody Fanagan beat Tiger Woods and John Harris. But I watched it on TV, and I knew about Pádraig because I followed the amateur game. I never imagined I’d end up having a 28-year relationship working with him.

​8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? My ambition was always to get to scratch and try and play Open Qualifying. I did try it last year but failed miserably. I went to local qualifying at Northamptonshire County GC, and the course was too long for me. I shot 80. I was hitting fairway woods into many of the greens, whilst the “young guns” were bombing short irons in, and then I was three-putting. I think I now need to focus on the Senior Open! Pádraig is very encouraging. He gives me lots of advice. Another ambition is to shoot my age. That will keep me going and keep me practising. It’s a great target to have.

9. Name your dream fourball. And name the venue. It would be me and Pádraig against Seve and Jack on the Old Course at St Andrews, my favourite course in the world.

10. What are the proudest moments of your career to date? It has to be Pádraig winning his majors, especially the Open Championship. Just to be involved indirectly. In my view, The Open is the one to win, and he backed it up the following year.

​​11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be? I wouldn’t change anything because as long as you learn from your mistakes, then you’re better for it.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. The Old Course, because of its history and strategic qualities. I’ve got to know it over the years, and I love it more every time I play. It grows on you, the more you play it, the more you appreciate and understand its qualities. It’s the ultimate strategic test.

13. What’s your favourite par three? There are two, which is the 11th at Royal Liverpool, which was the 13th last week for The Open – 200 yards into the prevailing wind off the left. Really tough but with a beautiful view out over the Dee Estuary. The other is the 6th at Royal St George’s. The green is set at an angle in a natural amphitheatre created by the sand dunes and it really makes you think when you are stood on the tee.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf. My car (laughs). It’s battered and needs a change. But maybe I need to take more breaks. And to sleep better. I used to need an alarm to wake up, and then we had kids! If I had to change something, I’d sleep and exercise more. We all need to work less, don’t we? But when you love the job, it’s hard to take a break sometimes.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (after family members of course)? Family photos.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? I’d like to think more positively. We can all get very negative on the course, and it does you no good at all, so I’d like to be more positive.

17. Who is your favourite golfer of all time? After Pádraig it would be Jack Nicklaus for his record, his integrity and what he’s done for the game. Pádraig has many of the same attributes and since he turned pro I’ve witnessed all the hard work he has put in and all that he’s achieved. Nobody loves the game more. He is always learning and loves practising – I know not to call him until the light goes down in the evenings because he’ll be out there practising until its dark!

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? Perfect happiness is spending time with my wife, three kids and close family.