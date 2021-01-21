A mesmeric driving range video and a stunning 64: Rory McIlroy starts 2021 in style in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond look on during Day One of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy proved his pre-tournament driving range stripe show was no flash in the pan when he cruised to an effortless-looking eight-under 64 to grab the early lead the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The world number six was reunited with coach Michael Bannon before Christmas and after showing off his skills in a mesmeric seven-minute video of a practice session released by the European Tour, he stormed out of the blocks in his bid to start the season with a win for the first time in his career.

The Holywood star (31) was deadly with his putter — he had just 25 putts— rattling in birdies at the 10th, 12th, 15th and 18th to turn in 32 before mirroring that effort with four more at the first, second, sixth and eighth.

Defending champion Lee Westwood could only manage a three-under 69 in his company while the other member of the threeball, world No 3 Justin Thomas, was out of sorts as he struggled to a one-over 73.

But McIlroy, who has had 11 top-five finishes but no wins in the first event of the year since 2008, including four runner-up finishes in Abu Dhabi, was thrilled to clip a shot off his previous best round at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

His 64 gave him a one-shot clubhouse lead over Ryder Cup team mate Tyrrell Hatton, who had two eagles and three birdies in a 65, and two shots to spare over Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti.

“It feels good,” McIlroy said of his new best. “I actually thought that to myself when I turned in four under. I knew that 65 was the best I’ve shot here, and I’ve shot it a few times.

"So I was like, let’s try to go at least one better and shoot another four on the back nine and I was able to do that.

“Maybe played slightly better on our front nine but I holed some really nice putts for birdies. It was as lovely way to start the year.”

He made 12 footers at the 10th and 12th, a 25 footer at the 15th and then followed a missed opportunity inside 10 feet at the 16th by converting another 15 footer at the 18th.

Two birdies to start his homeward nine were just what he required but while the wind got up, he knocked in a 25 footer for his seventh birdie of the day at the sixth, then watched another 25 footer catch the edge of the hole at the par-five eighth and drop.

Pleased with his driving and iron play, he was even happier with his putting.

“Honestly it’s probably the best I’ve putted these greens in Abu Dhabi in my whole career,” he said. “I’ve shot some really good scores here but I holed some really good ones today. I’ve always struggled to read them here but I got my eye in early and kept it going.”

With coach Bannon unable to travel to the US regularly last year due to Covid-19, Mcllroy was pleased to see his swing back on track after taking advantage of his trip to the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek last October to visit Butch Harmon

“I haven’t been able to see Michael that much because of Covid and I thought I’d take advantage of being in Vegas to see Butch,” he explained. “But Michael is here this week, he worked with me before Christmas. We have started to see a lot more of each other and that’s been great as well.

“Michael knows my swing better than anyone knows it, inside out, and it’s great to have him here and it’s great that things are slowly getting back to normal where I will be able to see him more regularly this year and I think that will really help.”

European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington also started positively, signing for a two-under 70 while Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry were among the later starters.

