A life worth living despite the cruellest miss

Doug Sanders and Christy O'Connor Snr laughed heartily. The American had travelled over to be honoured by the Legends of Golf Society, and for the formalities that evening, his ensemble was green everything - shirt, jacket, slacks, shoes and socks - as a nod, one imagines, to the host country.

Small wonder he was known as the Peacock of the Fairways. As it happened, his luggage included 26 pairs of shoes, not counting a mauve pair which, with matching golf bag, were bought for £3,000 at a charity auction in Dublin two years later.

Inside one of these shoes was the message: "To my good friend Cecil, from Doug Sanders." They were given as a gift to the late Cecil Whelan on the morning after he had lost a play-off to Jack Nicklaus for the 1970 Open Championship at St Andrews. Given the circumstances, that particular gesture by Sanders says much about the man.

When we talked about a missed putt of little more than 30 inches on the 72nd green, Sanders estimated it had cost him $10m per foot. Yet 50 years on, he remains one of golf's great survivors, six months short of his 87th birthday.

"Oh yes, it was costly," he said. "In more ways than you could ever dream. You see, I had waited for that moment. I was ready. I had done all the other things - except to win a Major."

He had gone close as joint runner-up to Bob Rosburg in the 1959 PGA and to Gene Littler in the 1961 US Open, and was also tied second to Nicklaus in the 1966 Open at Muirfield. And he finished fourth behind Nicklaus in the Masters that year, only two strokes behind.

He went on: "By the time 1970 came around, everything was set. Had the putt gone down, I could have signed contracts that day for millions of dollars, because I had something to market. I would always have been known as the guy who beat Jack Nicklaus in the British Open. But I missed it . . ."

Something about the arrival of a new decade seems to cause momentous things to happen in golf. We think of Graeme McDowell's memorable triumph in the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010. And we can recall how 10 years previously, devotees gasped at the stunning quality of what developed into the Tiger Slam.

Back in 1990, Nick Faldo came surprisingly close to securing an undreamt-of Grand Slam of the four Majors. After retaining the Masters title, only a 12-footer on the 72nd green stood between him and a play-off with Mike Donald and the ultimate winner, Hale Irwin, for the US Open. Faldo had earlier three-putted the 70th.

From Medinah, he went on to St Andrews and a five-stroke victory in the Open Championship. And that year's Major campaign ended in a creditable 19th place behind Wayne Grady in the PGA Championship at Shoal Creek.

Ten years previously, we had a ground-breaking success for European golf when Seve Ballesteros captured the Masters at Augusta National, on April 10, 1980, the day after his 23rd birthday.

A decade further back, brings us to another historic European triumph - by England's Tony Jacklin in the 1970 US Open at Hazeltine National. In September of that year, the word 'media' replaced 'press' for the first time in my golf-tournament lexicon, with the staging of the Alcan Tournament at Portmarnock.

That was where Lee Trevino hit 15 greens on a blustery opening day, yet complained afterwards: "Any time a guy hits that many greens in this kind of wind, he deserves better than a 72." But the eventual champion, Australia's Bruce Devlin, coped admirably, while St Anne's members, spearheaded by Tommy Eglinton, carried Paddy Skerritt shoulder high after a win worth £3,000 in the 'International' section of the event.

Yet 1970 is probably best remembered for the dramatic events between Hazeltine and Portmarnock, on the 72nd green at St Andrews. Interestingly, Sanders' playing partner, Trevino, has since claimed that after gaining an unlikely up and down for par from the Road Hole Bunker on the 17th, Sanders played the 358-yard final hole badly.

Instead of driving up the left to take the Valley of Sin out of play, he went up the middle. And rather than a controlled pitch and run with a nine iron, he over-hit a sand wedge "about 30 to 40 feet past the pin." It meant that instead of giving himself a simple two-putt par for victory, he eased his long approach putt to what proved to be a critical distance from the hole.

During our meeting at Grange, he talked of golfing contemporaries and his friendship with Himself, before outlining his commitment to helping youngsters, as exemplified in the Doug Sanders World Junior Golf tournament.

"Look at Christy," he said. "I've seen him in sand-traps, in rough, in the centre of the fairway and I've seen him hit some of the greatest shots of all. And one thing about him is that he doesn't change. Regardless of whatever shots he hits, if you like Christy O'Connor one day, you'll like him the next.

"I include him among the legends of my era and I believe they were different. You knew where you stood all the time. There was never anything like 'I wonder if he might tee it up in the rough', or 'is he going to give me the right count.' They respected golf as a game of honour."

In May 1996, Sanders underwent surgery for torticollis, or wry-neck, one of the commonest forms of dystonia, which is a group of muscular disorders featuring abnormal posture or muscle contraction. "I was first affected by it about 1993 and the pain was so severe that I had to quit the Senior Tour," he said.

"It was like having a cramp that wouldn't go away. Then it started to get worse. A top specialist in Florida reckoned only a 50-50 chance of being pain-free. In one way I didn't want to live. So I went to another specialist in Canada and he operated. It took about seven hours and at one stage my heart stopped beating. I was in a coma for two days."

With that, he ordered a Diet Coke.

"Can you believe it?" he smiled. "I quit drinking because of the medication I had been taking. Do you know how much I loved to party and drink Champagne and wines and all the fancy things of life? It was my life. The Sinatras, the Dean Martins the Andy Williams and the Jack Lemmons, we were like brothers, partying all the time, you know."

In a 2003 interview with Golf Digest, Sanders claimed that prior to the surgery, he met with a professional hitman and agreed to pay $40,000 for the hitman to kill him if the operation didn't work.

Later, in the successful aftermath of the knife, he called and cancelled the hit. Even with the daily memory of that costly missed putt, life was worth living.

