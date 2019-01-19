A cheque for €1m, precious Race to Dubai points and on course for Augusta - Shane Lowry bags plenty of perks with win

After starting the day with a three shot lead, Lowry held off the challenge of South African Richard Sterne to win by one stroke, making a birdie at the 18th after a glorious approach shot.

An emotional Lowry paid tribute to his family afterwards, after what has been a tough few years on the course. As well as ending his title drought, there are plenty of other upsides to Lowry triumphing in Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old will walk away with an eye-watering €1,024,195, which is the second biggest cheque of his career after his WGC-Bridgestone Invitational win, which was his last victory in 2015.

In addition to the money, Lowry has earned 1,165 points for Race to Dubai, which will be a huge boost in the rankings as he looks to qualify for the DP World Tour Championship at the end of the season.

Lowry's victory will also go a long way to ensuring that he is eligible to compete at the 2019 Masters at Augusta. The Offaly golfer missed out on the showpiece event in 2018, with players needing to be inside the world's top 50 the week before the tournament to be invited.

Today's win propels Lowry passed that cut-off point for the time being, and if he can maintain this form then he will be almost certainly teeing it up at Augusta in 2019.

Online Editors