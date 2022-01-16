50 not out - why Padraig Harrington is spoiled for choice in new Champions Tour era

As a measure of his place in the modern game, Pádraig Harrington will be competing this year in more than 30 events drawn from the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and the PGA Champions Tour. His activities begin this week in the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Especially interesting is his plan to play seven Major championships, starting with the Masters for which he qualified through a fourth-place finish behind Phil Mickelson in the PGA last May. It means a 16th appearance at Augusta National and his first since 2015.

Describing it as a “nice pension” available since he turned 50 last August, there is the danger of being spoiled for choice. “I’ve had to be careful in taking the right options,” he said.

Among these was a decision to play the Scottish Open (July 7-10), rather than the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone, one of the five Majors on the Champions Tour. And he plans to try and qualify for the US Open at Brookline, the only regular Major missing from his schedule.

Senior golf in the US always held a special appeal for Irish observers because of the success of Christy O’Connor Snr on that side of the pond, notably in six PGA Seniors triumphs between 1976 and 1983. Then there was his second World Seniors win in 1977 at the Portsmouth GC in Virginia, where he beat Julius Boros by 6 and 5 over 36 holes.

By his own admission, however, he never gave himself the chance of serious success in the US, especially in regular events to which he was entitled to three invitations every year as a Ryder Cup representative. “I should have gone to the States for three- to six-month periods and played their tour on a more settled, regular basis,” he later noted in his autobiography, written with John Redmond.

During a trip to Savannah for the Liberty Legends Tournament in 2007, I met Doug Sanders who partnered Himself on his last of four visits to the event in 1986, when they were tied seventh in the pairs competition. At 73, he remained irrepressibly outrageous of dress and speech as the self-styled Peacock of the Fairways.

On the withdrawal of his partner, Lee Elder, from the Demaret section (over-70s) of the week’s activities, Sanders received $5,000 for last-place prize money, simply by hitting an opening tee-shot. He was then ready to recount past experiences in the game, which included one about a gambler who would deliberately hit his drive out-of-bounds on the 18th and near to where his car was parked.

Sanders explained that when a match was going the wrong way, the gambler would simply head for his car, jump in and make a quick getaway to avoid paying up. “He did that once with me,” he recalled. “The next time, he had four flat tyres.” Against this background, it came as no surprise to hear that Sanders was reputed to have often made more on gambling than from tournament prize funds.

The most significant change in Irish competitive attitudes towards the American gravy train was wrought by Christy O’Connor Jnr through his achievements in 1999, his first year in senior ranks. That was when he secured three notable victories, in the Senior British Open at Royal Portrush and in the State Farm Classic and the Foremost Insurance Championship on the Champions Tour.

Spurred by this, Des Smyth travelled to Florida in November 2002 for the Tour’s Qualifying School, which he won. Then came victory in the 2005 SBC Classic on the Champions Tour, followed a few weeks later by a career-best winner’s cheque of $382,000 in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

When Harrington played two similar events last October, he was joining Darren Clarke, 31 years after their paths crossed in the final of the Irish Amateur Close Championship at Baltray, where the Tyroneman won by 3 and 2. A month prior to Harrington’s 55th place finish in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, Clarke had secured his third Champions Tour victory in the Sanford International in South Dakota.

Harrington was then tied 18th behind Lee Janzen in the SAS Championship in North Carolina on October 17. And he is set for his third Champions Tour appearance in the $1.6m Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, beginning on February 18, having had a week off after a stint in the Middle East.

Typically, he has formed a very clear picture of the forthcoming challenge, which will comprise a minimum of 14 Champions Tour events this year. The possibility of a 15th depends on whether he qualifies for the end-of-season Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November.

Things look like becoming quite hectic during late June and July, when he is committed to a run of six events over a five-week period – US Senior Open, Irish Open, Scottish Open, JP McManus

Pro-Am, Open Championship and the Senior British Open.

Did the prospect excite him? “I’m excited about my golf, full stop,” he replied. “Every year presents a new challenge and I really enjoyed the two Champions Tour events I played in October. Over three days, they’re kind of ideal for me in the sense that the extra day-off during the week means I can do more practice along with tournament play.

“The Champions Tour is nowhere near as stressful as a regular event. I don’t think I could play the schedule I’m planning if they were all regular events. And on the PGA Tour, I’ll get into as many events as I want to play.”

What did he think of Clarke’s impact, especially after enduring such a lean period in the wake of his 2011 Open triumph? “He has settled in well after a slow start and is now among the favourites every week,” said Harrington. “When Darren won the Open, it wasn’t at his peak, and it’s hard enough for anyone to live up to winning an Open, let alone at that stage of your career. But the Champions Tour is completely different to a regular tour event where I’m on a knife-edge, wondering whether I’ll be able to compete that particular week.

“Normally, there’s no comfort-zone for me out there. That’s what’s different about the Champions Tour. You’re back in a comfort zone. There’s no cut. You know you’re good enough to be there. And among the better ball strikers on the tour, Darren would be above average; a much bigger fish in a smaller pond than in a regular tour event.

“Eight-foot putts are no longer do-or-die birdie efforts. You’re not going home if you miss. He’s getting plenty of birdie chances, which makes it easier to relax.”

Harrington seems to have given considerable thought to the option of whether to use a buggy (cart). For instance, he has already decided to take one in the Regions Tradition event prior to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Tulsa, in May.

“It will allow me to be as fresh as possible going to Tulsa,” he said. “But in terms of competitive play, I consider it a disadvantage to ride in a cart. For a start, you’re on your own, alone with your thoughts, whereas walking, you’re talking and dissipating stress. So I would probably walk if I was in contention.”

However, he went on to highlight restrictions of which the general public might not be aware. Like the fact that in using a buggy a player is not allowed bring any equipment on board, such as his wet-gear, umbrella or even a sleeve of golf balls. All that’s permissible is something like, say, a bottle of water.

The general plan is to use the buggy when it suits him from a physical perspective to protect his damaged right knee. “So, it isn’t quite straight forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the level of expectation continues to build on him as the winner of three Major championships. “Pádraig has the star power,” proclaims PGATour.com. Mind you, there are also regular reminders on American sites of the remarkable achievements of the second most successful player ever on the Champions Tour, behind Hale Irwin.

“Bernhard Langer is the immortal champion,” declares one website. Which brings to mind the words of an acerbic English teacher of mine, many moons ago, who declared: “A prerequisite of immortality, young man, is that one be dead.”

And Langer is very much alive. When Harrington played with him on one of the days last October, the German hit 17 greens in regulation. “That’s good golf, no matter how you analyse it,” he acknowledged. “Now I’m going into his backyard and trying to beat him there.”

I then told Harrington of what Lee Trevino had claimed back in Savannah. “When I first came out here and was winning everything in sight, Gary Player remarked, ‘Play as much as you can and win as much as you can, because at 55, you’re going to hit the wall,’” he said. “I didn’t believe him.”

But that’s exactly what happened. Trevino won 26 times up to the end of the 1995 season, when he turned 56. From there, he won only three more. “It was like waking up one morning and not wanting to play or practise much,” he said.

Harrington agreed. “If you don’t fully commit, that’s certainly a factor. I still feel I can be competitive on the regular tour and in Majors. That’s what gets me up in the morning.”

Hardened competitors always look for an edge before embarking on a fresh challenge and Harrington believes he has already found his. An advantage in length is going to be a considerable help in negotiating par fives, especially for a player who led the PGA Tour statistics last year for shots gained from 200 yards. But he knows that to challenge for titles, sharper wedge play and putting will be required to deliver the necessary scores in the mid-60s, or close to it.

All the while, there will be an awareness of the amount of baggage his rivals on the Champions Tour will be carrying, both in terms of enduring physical problems and wear and tear on the nervous system. As he put it: “It’s virtually impossible to play 30 years of tournament golf without having encountered serious issues at some stage of your career,” he said. “The image these players project and what they’re actually feeling, ain’t the same thing.

“Every player will have baggage they’re trying to overcome, something that once floored them and that they’ve since learned to live with.”

Just like Langer has done with nagging damage to his left knee. There were suggestions the German would undergo surgery during the Christmas break but it has since transpired that he settled for a series of injections.

With what might be considered classic understatement, he acknowledged last week that he had “far exceeded what I hoped for when I started on the Champions Tour.”

This, after 42 wins had pushed his career earnings to $32m. And at an age 14 years and four days older than Harrington, Langer has no intention of quitting.

Indeed he plans to enhance his remarkable achievements, despite being more than financially comfortable for life. But that is what great sportspeople do. And you imagine that Harrington, who modelled his career on Langer’s, must have enormous respect for someone he has admired for decades.