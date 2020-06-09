39 Steps to Greatness, Part Seven: How Pádraig Harrington started a journey that put Ireland on top of golf's world stage

They are the quintet who drove Ireland, on the immaculate arc of a perfectly-struck ProV1, to the epicentre of the golfing universe.

Between 2007 and 2019, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry delivered an emphatic repudiation of Mark Twain’s thesis that their chosen code was no more than a good walk spoiled.

Major titles fell in an unprecedented deluge, an emerald thunderstorm of ten Grand Slam titles.

Here, in the final instalment of our 39 Steps to Greatness, we trace the epic journey of the Celtic Tigers.

1: A quirky, workaholic, eternally-curious, irresistible Inspector Gadget – his talent, man-made; his personality, compelling; his intelligence as probing as a three-iron drilled low through the wind – is the father of the revolution.

2: Pádraig Harrington, marvellously idiosyncratic son of a Cork All-Ireland footballer, fires the critical opening tee shot in golf’s Emerald Revolution. A first rush of rapture, one that will trigger a sustained avalanche of Celtic glory. It arrives on Caledonia’s eastern seaboard, where the Barry Burn and North Sea embrace, in high summer 2007.

Finest hour: Harrington wins his first Open title in 2007. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Finest hour: Harrington wins his first Open title in 2007. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

3: Harrington is Columbus, first to set eyes on this unimagined New World of Major glory, opening its shipping lanes to further Irish conquest. He is pathfinder, trailblazer, touch paper. But, if the Dubliner sparks the blaze, the accelerant is poured by multiple high-octane sources.

4: Graeme McDowell, custodian of a hybrid Mid-Atlantic/Ulster accent that introduced a million TV viewers to their remote control mute button, came next. Pebble Beach, the storied Californian nirvana, is where the pugnacious son of Portrush transforms his world forever.

5: Darren Clarke has known personal tragedy, but now, in his golfing autumn, this ursine Dungannon force of nature, an instinctive talent with a powder-keg temper that can flare when his pursuit of perfection is thwarted, finds a life-changing peace amid the Kent dunes.

6: And here comes Rory, his gifts uncontainable, the most natural-born maker of magic that golf has known since The Tiger. A genius booked from early age for first-class passage on the bullet train to the hall of the immortals.

7: The newest addition to the hall of fame is an exuberant, man of the people. With an All-Ireland-winning father, his huge competitive streak and otherworldly artistic touch masked by an everyman physique and one of sport’s most uplifting personalities. With a smile and an innate decency to light up the universe, here's Offaly's Shane Lowry.

Graeme McDowell. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

8: A quintet who will reposition Ireland at the golfing epicentre. Making ash of Mark Twain's thesis about an amble down the fairways amounting to no more than a good walk spoiled.

9: Context: From Carnoustie 2007 to Portrush 2019, there were 50 major tournaments. Golfers from England, Australia, Germany each won two; Korea, Sweden, Argentina and Italy took a single title; Spain, the home of Ballesteros, Olazabal and Garcia, enjoyed a single day in the sun. Scotland, birthplace of this maddening pursuit, drew a blank. South Africa announced itself as a powerhouse by winning four.

10: Irish golfers won 10 major titles in that 13-summer span.

11: To emphasise how ludicrous and freaky this abundant harvest, we must consider the fallow field that preceded it.

12: In the 147 years of Major golf preceding Harrington’s Carnoustie breakthrough, Ireland had but one day in the sun. By the time Harrington arrived at the fearsome Angus links, all of six decades had passed since that lone Fred Daly pinprick of light that yielded the 1947 Claret Jug.

13: Among those who never saw the top of Everest was Christy O’Connor Senior.

14: A 10-time Ryder Cup player, described by Peter Alliss as a “genius of the sport”, O’Connor’s status was evident in the nickname he shared with equine national treasure, Arkle: “Himself”. Between 1951 and 1973, he finished in the top 25 at The Open 19 times. There were 10 top 10s. He finished runner-up in 1965, third four years earlier. In an age when transatlantic travel was more complicated, he confounded the green jackets of Augusta by ten times turning down invites to the Masters. He died in 2016, aged 91. A giant of the game without a Major battle ribbon pinned to his chest.

Irish eyes smiling: Darren Clarke in 2011. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Irish eyes smiling: Darren Clarke in 2011. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

15: But if he never reached the Himalayan peak, he inspired so many to set out from base camp. Harrington was 15 when he first met and played with Christy. A framed picture of the old Royal Dublin patrician hangs from the wall of his Rathmichael home.

16: A sponge for information, obsessed by the game’s mechanics, ever-striving for knowledge, Harrington spent a biting Bull Island morning watching O’Connor, by then an OAP, hit shot after shot, transfixed by the music of the strike. He remembers the day in dreamlike, mystical tones.

17: “Most people wouldn’t have let their dog – or cat – out in that weather. And Christy was out there hitting shots. They were beautiful shots. That was what was fascinating me. Nobody in the world could play this one particular shot. He was hitting maybe a 140-yard shot with a six iron. He was holding it into the wind with a low draw. One after the other, after the other, after the other. Then he hit a few fades. And I don’t think anybody could have played them as well as he was playing them at that particular point. Here was a man in his 60s at the time. It was just spectacular.”

18: O’Connor’s nephew, Christy Junior, would hit one of the most famous shots in Ryder Cup history. Paul McGinley, Philip Walton and Eamonn Darcy would enjoy imperishable career moments in that biennial joust. Ronan Rafferty would top the European money list. Des Smyth would win 24 times in his professional career and, for a time, would be the oldest ever winner on the European tour. But, no matter how they strained, a Major was beyond all their reach.

19: Sunday of a Major is among the most pitiless, exposed, no-place-to-hide canvases. A pitiless sporting Serengeti. Ask McIlroy. At the 2011 Masters, he would stride onto the first tee with a four-shot lead and limp off the 18th, 10 adrift of Charl Schwartzel. Or Lowry, rendered helpless as a similar 54-hole US Open advantage spilled through his fingers at Oakmont in 2016. Or Clarke, his act of self-harm a shanked three-iron onto the beach at Troon in 1997, a mis step that sabotaged his Claret Jug pursuit.

20: And so, Harrington’s entire golfing life would flash before him on that July Sunday, 13 years ago. On the cusp of history, he had to face down demons sent from the dark side to unravel his mind.

Rory McIlroy celebrates his US Open victory back in 2011

Rory McIlroy celebrates his US Open victory back in 2011

21: Aged 35, a 13-time winner on the European and PGA tours, two months on from an emotional Irish Open triumph at Adare, Pádraig arrived at the 72nd hole at Carnoustie with the hand of history at his shoulder.

22: And then the ghost of Jean van de Velde (or, perhaps, of his own younger self, as it was on the very same hole that a six-iron out of bounds had cost Harrington the 1992 British Amateur) stepped into his eyeline, jolting him from that trademark, dreamy, faraway, intensely-focused stare that signifies he is residing within the sportsman’s paradise known as The Zone. Like the Frenchman eight years earlier, the Irishman dunked his tee-shot into the Barry Burn. Then he repeated the calamity with his approach to the green. Summoning immense competitive courage – helped by the fact the chip was one he had perfected in the back garden of his youth – he gathered himself to make an up and down that would have been tricky in practice, but now, with the watching world whispering ‘choker’, had acquired a terrifying degree of difficulty.

23: “I thought I’d lost The Open. The only time in my life I think I’ve ever been on the golf course and embarrassed. I would have been happy for the ground to open up and swallow me up.” – Harrington’s real time thoughts from 2007.

24: But Sergio Garcia failed to seize the moment, and, in a four-hole play-off, Harrington again cracked the admission code to The Zone. It was compelling, terrifying theatre, and Harrington – after threatening to buckle in regulation – now treaded the boards with the authority of Olivier. Ireland’s long ache for glory was over. A European golfer had won a major for the first time in 30 attempts spanning eight years.

25: After the long drought, a flood. A freakish wrist injury cast a huge doubt over Harrington’s Open defence. Beware the injured golfer. What unspooled was a Birkdale duel for the ages with a rolling-back-the-years Greg Norman, one settled by the Irishman’s five-wood kill-shot from 278 yards to five feet at the 17th (“the best shot of my life”) to set up an eagle.

26: A month later, across the Atlantic, again staring down a tormented Garcia, Harrington broke Europe’s 78-year wait for the PGA title. After a third-round charge, four birdies on the back nine of his fourth round handed Harrington the outright lead for the first time all week on the 72nd tee. His wild-eyed, fist pump when he holed from 15 feet for a winning par at the last is tattooed to the mind’s eye.

27: McDowell, a cerebral pro who compensated for the lack of cannonball velocity off the tee with a killer putting stroke, was first of his compatriots to accept the baton from Harrington. Pebble Beach had witnessed the most emphatic Major performance in history, The Tiger’s 15-shot spreadeagling of the field in 2000. On the US Open’s return to the Monterey Peninsula a decade later, G-Mac (a nickname only marginally less aggravating than the accent) exhibited huge competitive grit to hold off a chasing field that included three all-time titans in Woods, Phil Mickleson and Ernie Els, to become the first European winner in 40 years.

Shane Lowry. Photo: Sportsfile

Shane Lowry. Photo: Sportsfile

28: Clarke, like McDowell, had refined his game around Portrush’s divine acreage. By 2011, three years past his 40th birthday, he was well into the back nine of an accomplished career, one that had yielded two World Golf Championship victories (including the slaying of Woods at the 2000 Matchplay), 43 weeks ranked among the planet’s top-10 players, five Ryder Cups, 17 global tournament wins and some 320million in career earnings.

29: With his fleet of Ferraris, the fat cigar, peroxide highlights and familiarity with the barstools of the 19th, Clarke was known as a bon vivant. He was also driven by a perfectionist zeal – struggling at times to accept his own mistakes – that meant a career without a Major adornment would have left him unfulfilled.

30: The tide came in at last at Royal St George’s in 2011. A level-par final round, highlighted by his eagle at the seventh, held off Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. The Monday pictures of a bleary-eyed, utterly content Clarke in his Portrush local, caressing both the Claret Jug and an umpteenth pint of Guinness, spoke a hundred thousand words.

31: Now, a long-heralded comet comes streaking across the sky – fireball Rory.

32: Clarke was just shy of his 42nd birthday when he won that lone Major; Harrington entered the pantheon at 35. McIlroy, a generational talent with a game gift-wrapped by the gods, won four while still 25 and was on the Tiger trajectory.

33: If that 2011 Masters meltdown was excruciating – remember that infamous, tormented moment-in-time portrait, the boyish curls peaking from under his baseball cap, his expression befuddled, broken, as he peers from behind a tree en route to a crippling triple-bogey seven at the 10th – his US Open response exactly ten weeks later at Congressional confirmed his greatness.

34: McIlroy led from pillar to post, setting a new US Open record for total shots taken (268) and shots under par (16). Shooting all four rounds in the 60s (only the third time that had been achieved), he dominated. Nearest pursuer Jason Day disappeared from the rear-view mirror long before the conclusion. A year later at Kiawah Island, Rory again decimated the field, repeating his eight-shot margin of victory to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. It made him the youngest multiple Major winner since Seve.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland celebrates with the PGA Championship Trophy after winning the 90th PGA Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club on August 10, 2008 in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington of Ireland celebrates with the PGA Championship Trophy after winning the 90th PGA Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club on August 10, 2008 in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

35: In 2014 his assault on the record books accelerated. An all-the-way victory at Royal Liverpool saw him join Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players since the birth of The Masters to have won three Majors by 25. When he held off Mickelson that same summer to clinch a second PGA, the ordinarily restrained Nicklaus was gushing: “Rory is an unbelievable talent. I think he has the opportunity to win 15 or 20 Majors or whatever he wants to do.”

36: Six years on, McIlroy still awaits his fifth Major. Though he has reclaimed the world number one slot, the magic has abandoned him on the weeks that matter most. His torment was most apparent last summer on home soil, a quadruple-bogey eight on Portrush’s first hole, sinking his Open voyage within 15 minutes of the biggest week of his professional life setting sail.

37: That week, gloriously, unforgettably, cinematically, beautifully, belonged to Shane Lowry.

38: Pick a highlight: A third round 63 that touched the heavens; huge, partisan galleries firing euphoric roars that echoed along the Causeway coast; the gritty bogey on the opening hole on Sunday; the bearded figure, punching the air and grinning manically, as he strode toward his destiny; biblical rain giving way to sunshine; and that walk, one that will live in the lives of all who witnessed it, through the rapturous amphitheatre of the 72nd hole.

39: And there, behind the green, 12 years after Harrington’s son Paddy had asked if he could fill the Claret Jug with ladybirds, three generations of the Lowry clan. A champagne spray of delirious tears filling the Ulster air.