39 Steps to Greatness, Part Seven: How Pádraig Harrington started a journey that put Ireland on top of golf's world stage

Left to right, Rory McIlroy with his , Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry with three of the ten major titles won over 13 years by Irish golfers Expand

Roy Curtis Twitter

They are the quintet who drove Ireland, on the immaculate arc of a perfectly-struck ProV1, to the epicentre of the golfing universe.

Between 2007 and 2019, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry delivered an emphatic repudiation of Mark Twain’s thesis that their chosen code was no more than a good walk spoiled.

Major titles fell in an unprecedented deluge, an emerald thunderstorm of ten Grand Slam titles.

