2021 PGA Championship explainer: All you need to know as Irish go on Major mission at Kiawah Island

Fans watch Rory McIlroy during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 102nd edition of the PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday with plenty of Irish interest to whet the appetite. Here's all you need to know about the third Major event of the season.

When does it start and where can I see it?

The 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina. The tee times are due to be announced today. Sky Sports will broadcast live coverage of the event. The event finishes on Sunday.

What is the time difference between South Carolina and Ireland?

Ireland is five hours ahead of South Carolina.

Who won it last year?

The USA's Collin Morikawa will defend his title - the first Major of his career - after his two-stroke victory at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco last August. The tournament was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What Irish players are competing and do they stand a chance of winning?

The Irish hopefuls at this year's event will be Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry - with all three aiming to add to their Major haul of four, three and one respectively.

Rory McIlroy celebrates his win at the 2012 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. Photo: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy celebrates his win at the 2012 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. Photo: Getty Images

Following his recent win at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy is the favourite for the event - a win here would be his fifth Major victory, with his last coming in 2014.

McIlroy is aiming for his second victory in this event at Kiawah Island, having reigned supreme here back in 2012. He won the title again in 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

British Open champion Shane Lowry believes he's in his best form for a long time heading into the event. The focus for all three, however, will be to make the cut after Friday's second round.

What are the odds for the 2021 PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Bryson DeChambeau 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Daniel Berger 25/1

Hideki Matsuyama 28/1

Webb Simpson 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

Cameron Smith 33/1

Brooks Koepka 33/1

Tony Finau 35/1

Patrick Cantlay 35/1

Abraham Ancer 40/1

Tyrrell Hatton 40/1

Sam Burns 40/1

Scottie Scheffler 40/1

Paul Casey 45/1

Tommy Fleetwood 45/1

Will Zalatoris 50/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50/1

Shane Lowry 50/1

Corey Conners 50/1

Pádraig Harrington 500/1

Any tips?

Given that Rory McIlroy has got his mojo back with that Wells Fargo win, his 'favourite' tag is warranted. However, Collin Morikawa at 25/1 to retain his title looks tempting, while Shane Lowry at 50/1 might have the bookies running for cover on Sunday.

What is the course like?

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is a par 72 course and 7,202 metres long. It was designed by Pete Dye in 1991 and is regarded as one of the toughest courses on America's East Coast.

Rory McIlroy pitches onto the seventh green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy pitches onto the seventh green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports

It played host to the 2012 PGA Championship - which McIlroy won - and also featured in the 2000 film 'The Legend Of Bagger Vance' starring Will Smith, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron.

What's the history of the event?

The PGA Championship was first played back in 1916 at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York with Englishman Jim Barnes claiming victory. Due to World War 1, the next PGA Championship was held in 1919, with Barnes reclaiming his title at Roslyn Harbor in New York.

Pádraig Harrington after his three Major victories: 'I won after 10 weeks (on Tour). What I did with that was I didn't question it. I just ran with the ball.' (AFP/Getty)

Pádraig Harrington after his three Major victories: 'I won after 10 weeks (on Tour). What I did with that was I didn't question it. I just ran with the ball.' (AFP/Getty)

Other notable winners of the tournament are: Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980), Gary Player (1962, 1972), John Daly (1991), Tiger Woods (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014) and Pádraig Harrington (2008).