11th place finish for Shane Lowry in Houston as Carlos Ortiz holds off Johnson and Matsuyama for maiden win

Shane Lowry plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Houston Open. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry showed some Masters form as Carlos Ortiz claimed the Vivint Houston Open to become just the third Mexican to win on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly ace birdied four holes in a row from the second to briefly tie for the lead, but two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey seven in a roller-coaster back nine left him tied for 11th ($155,750/€131,000) on six-under par after a 68.

An emotional Ortiz birdied the 18th to shoot 65 and claim his maiden win by two shots from world No 1 Dustin Johnson (65) and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (63) on 13 under, with Brooks Koepka tied fifth on eight-under after a 65.

Pádraig Harrington shot 69 to tie for 32nd on one-under, with Graeme McDowell a shot further back in 44th after a 70.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell tied 16th (€15,250) as Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre won the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

Despite opening with two birdies in a 19-man shootout, the Clandeboye star shot a one-over 72 to leave him eight behind left-hander MacIntyre, who carded a seven-under 64 to claim his maiden win by one shot from Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.

The Czech Republic’s Ondrej Lieser won the Andalucia Challenge de Espana on 10 under, with Niall Kearney (72) 22nd on two-under and Michael Hoey (68) 31st on level par.

Online Editors