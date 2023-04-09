Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan on believing she went close to saving the penalty
Latest Sport
Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Manchester City v Arsenal: What time, what channel and everything you need to know
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi rates Forest clash as biggest game of the season
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Sometimes it takes one moment – Thomas Frank wary of ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea
Punchestown 2023: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know
David Moyes not setting West Ham points target for Premier League survival
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Latest NewsMore
Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States
Consumers confused about broadband terminology, says watchdog
The Equalizer 3 - Official Trailer
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
Over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, Taoiseach tells the Dáil
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply