'You're right, he should have been included' – Martin Breheny responds to readers on greatest All Stars

The omission of TJ Reid and Maurice Fitzgerald from our Supreme All-Stars teams drew the strongest reaction, with both attracting widespread support in a variety of positions.

The selections, published here last Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the All-Stars (1971-2021), featured eight Kilkenny hurlers and seven Kerry footballers, but, according to the public response, they should either have had more or lose one each to make way for Reid and Fitzgerald.

Reid, who is poised to win his fifth award when the 2020 teams are announced later this month, proved especially popular. There’s even a suggestion that he should be chosen ahead of fellow Ballyhale man Henry Shefflin, arguably the best hurler of all time.

Reid remains an integral part of the Kilkenny squad and, at the age of 33, has more time to enhance his reputation as one of the all-time great forwards.

Fitzgerald is already in that category in football and the only reason I omitted him was because of the incredibly high quality of the opposition.

Today, we carry a reminder of the teams, a selection of readers’ comments (some edited for space reasons) and responses.

Football: S Cluxton; R O’Malley, J O’Keeffe, K Higgins; T Ó Sé, J McCarthy, S Moynihan; J O’Shea, B Fenton; M Connor, L Tompkins, P Spillane; M Sheehy, P Canavan, C Cooper.

Hurling: N Skehan; F Larkin, P Hartigan, JJ Delaney; T Walsh, S McMahon, B Whelahan; F Cummins, J Fenton; N English, H Shefflin, DJ Carey; E Kelly, J Canning, E Keher.

* * * * *

I would place TJ Reid ahead of Henry. TJ is the main reason Kilkenny did reasonably well over the last few years. He was the star on a very average team. Henry played on a brilliant team with stars all round him.

Michael O’Grady

Martin Breheny: That’s a big call – Reid ahead of Shefflin! Can’t agree, but then I’m in the camp that has Shefflin as hurling’s No 1 over the last 50 years. Can’t comment before that!

* * * * *

I agree with 13 of your hurling All-Stars. I attended my first All-Ireland in 1949. As a Tipp man, I think TJ Reid is one of the best, most consistent all-round hurlers I ever saw. He is certainly in the top five – he has to be on the team somewhere. If you put Whelahan at seven, then Reid at nine. Brian Corcoran for ‘Fan’ Larkin too. Great read.

Oliver Egan, Roscrea

MB: Reid at No 9 rules out John Fenton, a five-time All-Star. Reid’s case is stronger in attack. Corcoran (19) was Hurler of Year from right full-back in 1992, but spent most of the rest of his career at centre-back and full-forward, whereas Larkin was a four-time All-Star at No 2.

* * * * *

Kilkenny captain Ger Henderson, left, shakes hands with Cork captain Charlie McCarthy, as referee Jimmy Rankins looks on ahead of the 1978 All Ireland senior hurling final. Photo by Sportsfile

Kilkenny captain Ger Henderson, left, shakes hands with Cork captain Charlie McCarthy, as referee Jimmy Rankins looks on ahead of the 1978 All Ireland senior hurling final. Photo by Sportsfile

Not a bad hurling team, but would change two – Ger Henderson for Seánie McMahon and TJ Reid for Eddie Keher.

John Bennett

MB: I described McMahon ahead of Henderson as ‘the tightest of calls’, which it was. Whatever about including Reid on the team, it couldn’t be at Keher’s expense in my view.

* * * * *

I think the football team is as close to perfection as possible; however on the hurling team I think Noel Skehan and ‘Fan’ Larkin would be very lucky to be picked ahead of the other suggestions. Also, TJ Reid would be very close to an automatic choice on any team.

Seán Bolger

MB: Skehan won seven All-Stars at a time when goalkeepers didn’t get the same protection as nowadays.



* * * * *

Thanks for giving us plenty of debate and food for thought and keeping our minds on more joyful topics. It goes without saying it’s almost an impossible task to pick a supreme All-Star team but I would argue that you couldn’t but include TJ Reid and John Leahy on the hurling team. I would sacrifice English, Fenton or Keher, to get these two men on the field. In fact, I’d include Joe Cooney (after Leahy and Reid) before English.

Declan Barron

MB: Another big Reid fan and a strong argument for Leahy too. Are they ahead of English, Fenton or Keher, who won 16 All-Stars between them in a 6-5-5 split? I couldn’t omit any of that trio.

* * * * *

Pick who you like, where you like but I would have to ask if you ever saw Offaly’s Eugene Coughlan hurling? It would appear not.

I saw every full-back going back to Nick O’Donnell and Coughlan was the finest hurler of the lot, as good as ever O’Donnell was.

Lohan, Hayes, Hickey or O’Sullivan were nowhere near him in hurling skill/ability. He played against all the great full-forwards and during his time there were several great ones, Tony Doran, Joe McKenna, Christy Heffernan, John Connolly and Jimmy Barry-Murphy. He had an outstanding record against the lot. In fact, he was the only full-back to hold Barry-Murphy scoreless in an All-Ireland final.

Joe Canning, a very fine hurler, but at full-forward he is no Doran or Joe McKenna either.

John Kinsella

MB: I saw Eugene Coughlan throughout all of his long career and would agree that he was an outstanding full-back. But then so were the four mentioned above, plus top choice, Pat Hartigan. And what about Leonard Enright, Martin O’Doherty, JJ Delaney and Coughlan’s fellow Offaly man, Kevin Kinahan? And Dáithí Burke of the current crop? That’s ten high-quality No 3s so competition for a high ranking is fierce.

* * * * *

I disagree with not having more Dubs, who have been part of the greatest football team to ever play the sport, selected in your all-time best 15.

Eoghan O’Dwyer

MB: Three of the current Dublin team were included. Not bad for a selection that takes in 50 years. Teams that won a few, one or even no All-Ireland had great individual players too.

* * * * *

I appreciate it is nearly impossible to pick a team like that and keep everyone happy. However, I once again have to pull Mr Breheny up on his consistent obsessiveness to pick Larry Tompkins on these elite selections ahead of the great Maurice Fitzgerald. It is, to say the least, mind-boggling.

It was in November 2009 that Martin did his 125 greatest stars of the GAA selection, where he picked Maurice 33rd and Larry 14th. I wrote in to question how that could be possible?

Larry was a county player, fair enough, but I wouldn’t even say his name in the same breath as Maurice Fitzgerald, Matt Connor, Mikey Sheehy, Pat Spillane, Peter Canavan.

Maurice Fitzgerald was, and is, in the top three ever in Ireland and the greatest ever to come out of Kerry. Absolute genius – oozed class.

Ger Martin

MB: Fitzgerald didn’t win an All-Star award at centre-forward, whereas Tompkins won two. Fitzgerald’s strong case is more persuasive elsewhere, but that puts him against the five mentioned above. In my view, Tompkins was the best out-and-out No 11.

* * * * *

Kerry legend, the late Páidí Ó Sé

Kerry legend, the late Páidí Ó Sé





Great bit of reading and debating on the All-Stars. On the best 50 never to win an All-Star, I thought Dessie Barry would have been there instead of Jimmy Hanniffy.

Considering Jimmy played his best and most of his football in the ’60s before 1971, when the All-Stars started and Dessie was nominated in1988/’89/’90 .

I thought Páidí Ó Sé had to be in before Robbie O’Malley or Keith Higgins on your team, considering he won five All-Stars and eight All- Irelands.

I would have a mention for Graham Geraghty somewhere instead of say Paul Curran at No 5 and possibly Maurice Fitz instead of Larry Tompkins in the team.

Dermot Murphy, Longford

MB: Perhaps Barry should be included as well as Hanniffy (who continued with Longford until the late seventies). Ó Sé v O’Malley? It’s take your pick... I opted for the Royal. Ó Sé v Higgins? Páidí won his five All-Stars (three at No 2, two at No 5) on the right side, Higgins won all four of his at left full-back, where I selected him. Geraghty might well have been first-choice No 5 if he played all his career there, but he switched to attack in the mid-1990s.

* * * * *

Interesting supreme football team. R O’Malley and K Higgins the only players from the 15 not to make the Top 20 footballers of the last 50 years in Irish Independent in May last year. I agree with O’Malley at No 2; M Ó Sé should be at No 4. L Keegan very close at No 5. M Connor played very little at No 10 and C Cooper played very little at No.15. M Donnellan should be at No 10; L Tompkins No 11 and P Spillane No 12; M Sheehy or C Cooper at No 13; M Connor at No 14. P Canavan at No 15.

Páraic Farrelly, Cavan

MB: The only change in your attack is Michael Donnellan for Colm Cooper or Mikey Sheehy in a reshaped line-up. I couldn’t leave either of the Kerrymen out of the full-forward line.

* * * * *

It is beyond belief that Martin Breheny has not included Séamus Callanan in his best of the best hurling 15. Séamus has scored 36 goals from play in the championship. Only two other hurlers have scored more goals from play than him in championship hurling. His 36 goals include two hat-tricks against Galway and one against Dublin. In the 2019 championship he scored a goal in every game. In the 2016 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, he got nine scores from play. What other hurler has achieved this in an All-Ireland final?

Jim Fogarty

MB: Full-forward is one of most competitive positions. There’s no disputing Callanan’s excellence but he was up against, among others, Canning, McKenna, Cummins, Doran, Barry-Murphy. It’s some cast.

* * * * *

In general, excellent selections but I’d probably make the following adjustments. I’d drop ‘Fan’ Larkin. He was good but not that good (and I’m a Kilkenny man). I’d move Brian Whelahan into that corner because you can’t pick him at his own position of right half-back. I’d move JJ Delaney to No 7; he’s, without a doubt, the best No 7 I ever saw. At No 4, you could pick any from Martin Hanamy, Ollie Canning, Jackie Tyrrell, but there’s a fella you didn’t mention at all, who could play both corners and was as good as any of the Cork three-in-a-row team, Brian Murphy. It’s hard to argue with midfield or the forwards but I’d put Jimmy Barry-Murphy in ahead of Eoin Kelly. JBM played every position in the forwards – you can’t leave him out.

Liam Flood

MB: Whelahan was some performer (at half-back and full-forward) but would it not be insulting to players who spent their entire careers in the full-back line to move him back there?

* * * * *

In 21st place on the list of hurlers who never got an All-Star you have Brendan Lynskey from Galway. I can confirm that you got that fact slightly wrong and feel an apology should be forthcoming for a mistake of such proportions, as people may have bets etc on whether he did or did not and using your evidence as proof – which is incorrect. He was awarded an All-Star award at centre-forward in 1985.

Brian McGauran, Eyrecourt

MB: Mea culpa, it was indeed a mistake. As for settling bets, nothing to do with me. With Lynskey out of the ‘never won an All-Star’ list, it’s a chance to include another Connacht man, Sligo’s Paul Seevers, in the top 50.

* * * * *

I have studied the selections and I have to admit that you got them almost 100pc correct. I would put Mick Jacob at centre-back in hurling. Jacob was class when class didn’t have the easy ride it has today.

Patsy Fitzsimons

MB: No questions about his class. I put him at 4 behind Seánie McMahon, Ger Henderson and Tony Keady.

* * * * *

The only reason I can figure out why Cork forward Donncha O’Connor wasn’t included (on the best 50 footballers not to win an All-Star) was down to simple human error. I would consider him to the greatest player in our time not to win a football All-Star.

Laurence Hickey, Knocknagree

MB: You’re right. He should have been included.