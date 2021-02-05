| 3.1°C Dublin

'You're right, he should have been included' – Martin Breheny responds to readers on greatest All Stars

A week ago, Martin Breheny chose his greatest team in the final part of a series on the All Stars – here he responds to those who got in touch with their views

The absence of TJ Reid from Martin Breheny's All-Star selection caused some controversy Expand

Martin Breheny

The omission of TJ Reid and Maurice Fitzgerald from our Supreme All-Stars teams drew the strongest reaction, with both attracting widespread support in a variety of positions.

The selections, published here last Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the All-Stars (1971-2021), featured eight Kilkenny hurlers and seven Kerry footballers, but, according to the public response, they should either have had more or lose one each to make way for Reid and Fitzgerald.

Reid, who is poised to win his fifth award when the 2020 teams are announced later this month, proved especially popular. There’s even a suggestion that he should be chosen ahead of fellow Ballyhale man Henry Shefflin, arguably the best hurler of all time.

