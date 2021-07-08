He is not nearly so extreme a case as Darren Mulhearne, the Waterford goalkeeper who made his inter-county debut in 2019 as a fresh-faced 46 year-old.

Or even Darren O’Neill, who played for Clare against Kerry in their Munster quarter-final last week, a decade on from his previous championship appearance.

But for Paul Donaghy, now a ripe old 22, the occasion of making his senior championship debut for Tyrone has felt a long time coming.

"You are getting to an age where a lot of boys you might have played underage with have been called into the panel and you haven’t,” he admits ahead of tomorrow’s Ulster quarter-final with Cavan, a game in which he is expected to feature.

“You’re thinking ‘maybe this is never going to happen’.

His is a curious case of late arrival to elite level football.

To most of the rest of the country, Donaghy was unknown prior to his league debut against Donegal in Omagh in May.

He scored 0-10 that day, including 0-4 from play, prompting inevitable enquries as to where, or perhaps more pertinently – why, Tyrone had kept Donaghy under wraps.

Speaking after that game, Tyrone’s co-manager Feargal Logan acknowledged: “The cat is out of the bag a bit now,” after an outstanding exhibition of kicking.

And yet, to those inside Tyrone, he was already one of the standout forwards in the club game and before that, the underage ranks.

Last year, he led Dungannon Thomas Clarkes to Tyrone SFC glory, finishing as the championship’s top-scorer with 31 points in four games.

He was a Tyrone minor in 2016, an Under-21 in ’17 and last represented his county in ’18 at the newly regraded Under-20 level.

Donaghy scored 0-6 (1f) in an Ulster U20 semi-final against Armagh that year, a game notable for the subsequent suspensions of 17 players (eight of whom were cleared on appeal) following a brawl in extra-time.

But for the past two years, he was ignored by Mickey Harte.

No call-up. No contact.

“Maybe a lot of people were saying maybe I should be getting in and stuff like that,” he acknowledges now.

“And then you are just grateful if it ever does because it is a great honour and a great opportunity and you are really enjoying it.

"You are just trying to make every moment count. It is not making up for lost time or anything, it is more just that when you are there. Everybody talks about how fast a career can go by you so you just want to make the most out of it while you are there."

He wouldn’t have been the first player to drift in those two years had he done so.

Or to struggle with the heightened demands on time once aboard the Tyrone squad, given his delayed call-up.

"It does take a lot of time out of your week,” Donaghy notes. “And you really have to manage your days around it, around making sure that you're ready for training. But I guess if you're enjoying it, you're more than willing to do it," he said.

There has been a natural period of acclimatisation.

Donaghy started all four of Tyrone’s league games this year but in the last two; against Kerry in Killarney and Monaghan in Omagh, he was replaced at half-time.

“You maybe find yourself getting on less ball,” he notes.

“It’s difficult. You have to try and make it count, even more every time you get the ball, and you are trying to blend that with good decision making and team play, but you are also trying to show you can be direct, and you can score and you can make big plays for the team.

“It is difficult like that to get the balance between those things.”

That he has been kept scoreless in those last two outings suggests Logan’s assessment of the cat being out of the bag after the Donegal performance was accurate.

But Donaghy, having worked so hard for the past two years without knowing whether the chance would come with Tyrone, is already well-versed in theory that the best things in life don’t come easily.

“There was maybe a wee bit more talk about it but I still personally treated every game the same after that,” he insists.

“Things haven’t worked as well as that but I knew it was going to be difficult to replicate that form but it is a target for me to try and get back to playing games like that without a doubt.”